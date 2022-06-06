Christina Aguilera Says She's 'Never Been One for a Rulebook' So 'Why Be Normal?'

It's wine o'clock somewhere — and Christina Aguilera is seizing any opportunity to have some fun.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her new role as Fun Wine's chief culture officer, Aguilera opened up about the importance of implementing the brand's value of self-expression and authenticity in her day-to-day life.

"I've made an entire career out of presenting that as being really important to me," the "Genie in a Bottle" singer, 41, tells PEOPLE about self-expression. "Especially from 21 years [old], it always was important to me. But there's paying your dues and having to play the game to get your foot in the door at the early, early teenage years of my life and being signed to a label."

She continued, "Then once I came upon my sophomore record, it was truly important to me that I had my own stories to tell and that I definitely use my voice to speak about some of my hardships — and connect with other people who might feel like they need a voice and to be heard and to feel that they're not alone. I think that's always been a thread throughout the important pieces that I want to convey in my music and just me as a human being."

With that, Aguilera assures PEOPLE that she's never been one to follow a rulebook.

"In my artistry, I've never been one to shy away from wearing what I wanted and rebelling against things that I felt like tried to conform me or try to give me a rulebook. I've never been one for rulebook; I always wanted to express myself and allow others the inspiration hopefully and the freedom to feel empowered in doing so for themselves too," she says.

And while the "Beautiful" singer strives to convey that message to her fans, she also works to ensure that her kids — son Max, 14, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer, 7, with fiancé Matthew Rutler — live with that same mentality.

"I've always, always wanted my kids to just be their happiest best selves, whatever that means to them, I will always support it. Every child is different — I've definitely learned that, everything from education-wise to their personalities and what their interests are," she says. "So I really think it's important to hone in on helping them figure out what that is — giving them all the resources and support they need in order to feel OK and comfortable within themselves and to explore who they are and what they're about."

Her collaboration with the brand also comes ahead of her headlining performance at LA Pride Festival on Saturday. Aguilera will also host a merchandise pop-up for fans in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday.

"I love some wine," Aguilera says, adding that her favorites are the strawberry and peach flavors. "Who doesn't? Summer is coming up and everything about this product really drew me in. I'm such a lover of creativity and packaging. And liquor bottles are so boring. This really caught my eye."

She adds, "Why be normal when you can be unique and expressive?"

For Aguilera, there's no better way to flex her creativity and authenticity than with her fans at Pride.

"Performing at Pride is so special, because it is unique within the fact that there is such a strong sense of community, and oneness and support and equality where everyone's just there to have a good time," she says. "They don't try to conform to a rulebook and they want to live colorfully and out loud, and whatever that means to them. It's such a crowd of creativity and expression."

She continued, "And it's the best kind of crowd to perform for because we can all accept each other for who we are. And I can wear whatever I want, sometimes be as sexual as I want, you know, pull back and have the messages that they truly appreciate."

And though she has a busy schedule with upcoming performances and the release of part two for her upcoming full-length Spanish album — she can still appreciate a good "wine down" and detailed what that looks like for her.

"It's by the pool. Just relaxing, you don't have to go in you can lounge around. I really like it at night. I love a night swim. It just has a sexy vibe to it. My pool actually, I literally have it where it lights up in multiple moody colors. So it can be purple, red, green ... I mean, very on-brand for Fun Wine! But literally, I'm all about a mood and all about an ambiance and an aesthetic"