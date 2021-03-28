Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Missy Elliott Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Their 'Lady Marmalade' Collab

The iconic collaboration, which is a cover of the 1974 track by Patti LaBelle's girl group Labelle, was the first single on the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001

Often impersonated, but never duplicated, they were the original "squad goals."

Two decades after its release, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mýa, Pink, and Lil' Kim's cover of "Lady Marmalade" remains one of the most iconic music videos of our time. And some of the ladies celebrated the song's 20th anniversary on social media Saturday.

Aguilera, 40, shared a glamorous image in her unforgettable red jeweled lingerie look and crimped hair from the video, writing in the caption, "Happy Anniversary, Lady Marmalade."

She recently spoke to Cosmopolitan for the anniversary, recalling the empowering concept, "I think we all brought something unique to the table. The message was awesome, because every woman wants to feel good in their own skin. Every woman wants to own their sexuality—whether you want to put on a corset or not."

"Before, to be sexualized meant that you would be labeled, and to own your sexuality meant you would be slut-shamed," Aguilera told the outlet. "As soon as I heard Missy and Rockwilder's production, it was just like, 'This is going to be something that feels so good and so right.'"

On Saturday, Elliott, 49, posted the full video of "One of the BIGGEST Collabs in HISTORY" to Twitter, writing, "20th Year Anniversary #LadyMarmalade HISTORY. You had to be there!!!"

Meanwhile, Mýa, 41, reminisced with some photos, fan art, and behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram, writing, "Today in #Herstory March 27, 2001 Happy 20th Anniversary to #LadyMarmalade #MoulinRougeedition."

TAKING HOME THE GOLD Image zoom Credit: Reed Saxon/AP

"The moment was very empowering, because women are usually pitted against each other, especially in entertainment," Mya said to Cosmopolitan. "There was none of that, to my recollection. It was truly about coming together, being women, being slightly over the top, expressing ourselves, and exuding our bold approach to being sexual beings."

The iconic collaboration, which is a cover of the 1974 track by Patti LaBelle's girl group Labelle, came together for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001.

"Labelle's original version was a song we had all loved growing up, and we saw it as a kind of honor to put our own spin on it," Elliott, who co-produced the track, told Cosmopolitan. "We wanted to showcase each of the 'four badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge,' bringing together their different skills and personas into a true celebration of diversity, talent, and female unity."