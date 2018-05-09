It’s time to accelerate your excitement, Xtina fans, because the pop legend is hitting the road for her first concert tour in 10 years in support of her upcoming album Liberation.
Christina Aguilera announced Wednesday morning she’s set to embark on the 22-date Liberation Tour this fall, which kicks off Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida — one month shy of the 10-year anniversary of her final Back to Basics Tour stop on Oct. 24, 2008.
RELATED: Why Christina Aguilera Says She’ll Never Do ‘Churning Hamster Wheel’ The Voice Again
Though Aguilera has released two albums since 2006’s Back to Basics — 2010’s Bionic and 2012’s Lotus — she did not tour in support of either LP. A Bionic tour was announced to commence in the summer of 2010, but it was later postponed until 2011 and ultimately canceled altogether.
The North American tour launches three months after its parent album, Liberation, is due to drop on June 15. Aguilera teased the album on May 3 by releasing the song “Accelerate,” featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. She will perform another cut from LP May 20 at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with fellow singer Demi Lovato, as the pair is set to take the stage to belt their duet “Fall In Line” — widely expected to be released as a single from Liberation in the weeks ahead.
RELATED: Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Dissed By Eminem and How ‘Badass’ Her Response Was
“Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” the 37-year-old mother of two told Billboard for their latest cover story. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [in as a judge on The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner… [but now] it needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”
In addition to her music endeavors, Aguilera recently made her first live-action film appearance since leading 2010’s Burlesque in April at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where she played a robotic prostitute named Jewels in Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romance Zoe.
Tickets for The Liberation Tour are available to the general public beginning Friday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, though American Express card members have presale access from Monday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10:00 p.m. local time.
RELATED: Christina Aguilera Teases New Song and Personal Evolution in New Video
Check out the full list of The Liberation Tour dates below. The concert series’ focal album is available for pre-order now. For more information on how to purchase, visit Aguilera’s website here.
Tue Sept. 25: Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fri Sept. 28: Atlantic City, NJ, Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun Sept. 30: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Wed Oct. 3: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
Thu Oct. 4: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
Sat Oct. 6: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon Oct. 8: Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre
Thu Oct. 11: Orillia, ON, Casino Rama Resort
Sat Oct. 13: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre Detroit
Tue Oct. 16: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
Wed Oct. 17: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
Fri Oct. 19: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
Mon Oct. 22: Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre – Oakland
Wed Oct. 24: Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fri Oct. 26: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
Sat Oct. 27: Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Mon Oct. 29: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
Thu Nov. 1: Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Nov. 3: Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino and Resort
Sun Nov. 4: Tulsa, OK, Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
Tue Nov. 6: St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House
Fri Nov. 9: New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre
Sun Nov. 11: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre Atlanta
Tue Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, FL, The Mahaffey Theatre