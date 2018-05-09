It’s time to accelerate your excitement, Xtina fans, because the pop legend is hitting the road for her first concert tour in 10 years in support of her upcoming album Liberation.

Christina Aguilera announced Wednesday morning she’s set to embark on the 22-date Liberation Tour this fall, which kicks off Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida — one month shy of the 10-year anniversary of her final Back to Basics Tour stop on Oct. 24, 2008.

Though Aguilera has released two albums since 2006’s Back to Basics — 2010’s Bionic and 2012’s Lotus — she did not tour in support of either LP. A Bionic tour was announced to commence in the summer of 2010, but it was later postponed until 2011 and ultimately canceled altogether.

The North American tour launches three months after its parent album, Liberation, is due to drop on June 15. Aguilera teased the album on May 3 by releasing the song “Accelerate,” featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. She will perform another cut from LP May 20 at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with fellow singer Demi Lovato, as the pair is set to take the stage to belt their duet “Fall In Line” — widely expected to be released as a single from Liberation in the weeks ahead.

“Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” the 37-year-old mother of two told Billboard for their latest cover story. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [in as a judge on The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner… [but now] it needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

In addition to her music endeavors, Aguilera recently made her first live-action film appearance since leading 2010’s Burlesque in April at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where she played a robotic prostitute named Jewels in Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romance Zoe.

Tickets for The Liberation Tour are available to the general public beginning Friday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, though American Express card members have presale access from Monday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Check out the full list of The Liberation Tour dates below. The concert series’ focal album is available for pre-order now. For more information on how to purchase, visit Aguilera’s website here.

Tue Sept. 25: Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Sept. 28: Atlantic City, NJ, Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Sept. 30: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Oct. 3: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct. 4: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Sat Oct. 6: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Oct. 8: Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

Thu Oct. 11: Orillia, ON, Casino Rama Resort

Sat Oct. 13: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Oct. 16: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Wed Oct. 17: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Fri Oct. 19: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Mon Oct. 22: Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre – Oakland

Wed Oct. 24: Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri Oct. 26: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Sat Oct. 27: Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Mon Oct. 29: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

Thu Nov. 1: Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov. 3: Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino and Resort

Sun Nov. 4: Tulsa, OK, Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Tue Nov. 6: St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House

Fri Nov. 9: New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

Sun Nov. 11: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre Atlanta

Tue Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, FL, The Mahaffey Theatre