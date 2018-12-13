Christina Aguilera to Headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve Bash in Times Square

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve bash in New York City’s Times Square has found a headliner to usher us into 2019: Christina Aguilera

Will she bring a genie out of a bottle? Will she go Bionic, take us supersonic? Will she get “Dirrty” or maybe head Back to Basics? Will these puns ever stop? “Come On Over” and find out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Associated Press, Aguilera will be joined by Bastille, Dan and Shay, and… New Kids on the Block? Yes, the boy band is releasing a 30th anniversary edition of Hangin’ Tough, so expect some of that come New Year’s Eve.

Ciara is also hosting the West Coast edition of Rockin’ Eve with Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and more. Florida Georgia Line, meanwhile, will be performing live during the New Orleans festivities.

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Drops New Single ‘Accelerate’ and Video from First New Album in 6 Years

Aguilera embarked on her first tour in 10 years, the Liberation tour, in September to promote her comeback album.

“I kinda felt like I was asleep at the wheel and going in autopilot for the past few years, not living up to my full potential and the purpose of why I’m living on this Earth: to sing and make music,” she told EW when her album dropped. “So I’m getting back to that and getting back to my own personal truth. It’s almost like a new shedding of skin.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Tried to Sing with a Band at a New Orleans Bar and Was Hilariously Denied

Past NYC NYE performers include Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus.

This year’s party kickoff will be Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.