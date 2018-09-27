Christina Aguilera Feels 'Fulfilled and Alive' After First Tour Stop in 10 Years

Christina Aguilera was back on stage Tuesday night, for her first tour stop in a decade.

The singer, 37, took the stage at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida for the first stop of her Liberation Tour.

“What an amazing warm welcome back to the stage after 10 years (too many!),” Aguilera wrote on Instagram afterwards, captioning a gallery of photos from the tour. “[It] felt like coming HOME again!!”

“Thanks to all of you in Florida for your beautiful energy,’ she added. “I feel fulfilled and alive and cannot wait to see you Fighters in New Jersey on Friday. #LiberationTour.”

Since then, Aguilera has shared more shots from her tour. Each show a slew of dramatic looks, including a high-shouldered sequin gown, a red ruffle Spanish-inspired dress, an oversized jacket, and a black and red leather ensemble with chaps straight from her “Dirrty” video.

Her setlist from her first show has also come out. Songs include many tunes from her new album Liberation — like “Fall in Line,” “Maria,” and “Accelerate” — as well as old favorites like “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Genie in a Bottle,” and “Can’t Hold Us Down.”

Christina Aguilera Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Liberation was Aguilera’s first new studio album since 2012’s Lotus.

RELATED: WATCH: Christina Aguilera Gives Fans a Peek at Her First Tour in More Than a Decade

Though she hasn’t put out a full LP, there have been singles. In 2013, she guested on Pitbull’s “Feel This Moment,” Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández’s cover of “Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti,” and A Great Big World‘s “Say Something.” That same year, she recorded “We Remain” for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.

She appeared on a remixed version of Lady Gaga‘s 2014 single “Do What U Want.”

In June 2016, Aguilera released “Change” — a song dedicated to the late Christina Grimmie and the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. Two months later, she dropped a disco song called “Telepathy” for the soundtrack of Netflix’s The Get Down.

Christina Aguilera and her daughter, Summer Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Of course, in her time away from music, Aguilera has remained busy in her personal life. In 2014, she got engaged to fiancé Matthew Rutler. The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Summer Rain. Aguilera also has a 10-year-old son Max Liron from her first marriage to ex Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera told PEOPLE this summer that along with her dancers, Summer will be joining her on tour.

“She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” the Mickey Mouse Club alum said of her only daughter. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Poses with Daughter Summer Ahead of Her Liberation Tour: ‘Roadie 4 Life’

It was the birth of her kids who encouraged Aguilera to take a small break from making music and coaching on The Voice so she could “have a stable, one-place, rooted environment for my kids.”

“But with any artist, that will run its course and feel stagnant. I was like, ‘Man, I won’t be of service to anyone if I don’t get back to who I am and what I love to do,’” Aguilera shared. “I said, ‘Mama’s got to hit the road again!’”