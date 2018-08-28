Christina Aguilera prefers her men behind the scenes.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” songstress, who met her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, on the set of her 2010 film Burlesque, is getting candid about relationships. In her Cosmopolitan October cover story, on newsstands Sept. 4, Aguilera admitted, “I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the rela­tionship, and I need to be it.”

The mother-of-two, who wore a cleavage-baring pantsuit without a shirt underneath for the sizzling photographs, admitted that she’s “had opportunities, but it isn’t my style to date another person in the business.”

“There’s gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business. I mean, hi! I definitely have my issues,” joked the “Like I Do” singer, who has been with her fiancé since the end of 2010.

Christina Aguilera Kai Z. Feng

Since meeting Rutler, who was a production assistant at the time, the pair has been inseparable. The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Summer Rain; Aguilera is also a mom to son Max Liron, 10, from her first marriage to husband Jordan Bratman, which ended in 2010.

After a six-year break since her last album, Lotus, the “Genie In a Bottle” singer told Cosmopolitan of going natural on the cover of her new album, Liberation, “I still love getting glammed up, but I want to show imperfections on this go-round. It’s scary, but I’m up for the challenge. You can’t tell me something I haven’t already heard about myself anyway.”

Christina Aguilera Kai Z. Feng

While choosing to fully embrace herself, she’s also happy to see other women owning their bodies.

“I love the female body, and I think it’s something to be proud of, not something that men should dictate ownership of. ‘Dirrty’ was extremely controversial at the time, but it would be nothing now. I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be … and proud of it,” she explained to the outlet.

Christina Aguilera and family Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While the 37-year-old feels liberated, she’s also nervous to gear up and head back on the road for the first time in over a decade..

“I’m thrilled,” she told PEOPLE on her return to music in May. “I feel like a new artist again, which is so refreshing. It’s what I’ve been needing for so long. I don’t really have any expectations.”

As she prepares to tour for Liberation this fall, the star admitted, “It’s scary. I wasn’t a mom that last time I went out on a tour.”

“My daughter, on the other hand, is going to be 4. She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” said Aguilera. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”