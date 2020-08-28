"This song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me," Christina Aguilera said

Christina Aguilera Drops 'Fresh New Take' on 'Reflection' for Upcoming Live-Action Mulan

Christina Aguilera just debuted a breathtaking new remake of "Reflection."

On Thursday, the singer dropped a "fresh new take" of her break-out hit for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.

"My new rendition of @mulan’s #Reflection is out now! I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now," she shared with fans. "So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection."

"Thank you @Disney for always being a special family to me, providing so many personal & public moments dear to my heart ❤️," Aguilera added.

In the new rendition, Aguilera includes several new chilling riffs and an incredible final note.

The "Reflection" update comes just a few days after Aguilera celebrated the 21st anniversary of her chart-topping self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera, and the week she "scored" the Mulan tune from the film's original soundtrack.

"Happy 21st anniversary to my debut, self titled album!" the singer shared on Instagram earlier this week. "So crazy -- 21 years ago, I scored Reflection and my record deal in the same week. Fast forward to today, the 21st anniversary is falling on the same week my new rendition of Reflection is dropping."

"The stars are all aligning," the 39-year-old continued. "Thanks to all you guys celebrating! ❤️"

Aguilera's 1998 version of "Reflection" is credited with helping catapult her to stardom.

"It was called 'the note that changed my life' because I had to belt the high E above the middle C," Aguilera says in a throwback E! News interview from 2001.

Earlier this month, Aguilera also released "Loyal Brave True" and "El Mejor Guerrero" from the live-action film's soundtrack.