Christina Aguilera Gets Emotional Receiving Award from Domestic Violence Shelter: 'I Am a Survivor'

Christina Aguilera spoke through tears as she received an award from a domestic violence shelter last week.

The 38-year-old singer was honored with the Community Hero award from The Shade Tree on Thursday — the only 24-hour accessible shelter for victims of domestic violence in Southern Nevada, per their website — and spoke about her own experience growing up in a home affected by violence.

“It’s just disgusting and it happens far too much to people that we do love,” Aguilera said in a video posted to her Instagram account. “And it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and I’m a survivor of it — as I’m sure many of you are — and I’m affected by it.”

“It’s so important, the work that you put into this,” she added, speaking of the shelter. “That so many volunteers [put into this], and your donations. They do mean so much to me.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Aguilera donates $1 from every ticket sold for her Las Vegas residency show to the organization.

“It’s such a part of who I am, the music that I make, the lyrics that I write, from ‘Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful.’ Everything,” she continued. “It truly does come from the heart.”

The artist shared more about her experience with domestic violence in the caption of her post, revealing that she would often be forced to flee her home with her younger sister and mother.

“I remember often having to up and escape in the middle of the night with my mom & little sister, having just the clothes on our backs, to drive cross country for shelter at my grandma’s house,” she said. “Without that, I would have had to turn to a place like @shadetreevegas for shelter.”

She added, “I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to hear these victims’ stories and help them regain strength, self empowerment and provide resources for a better independent future.”

The mother-of-two has previously opened up about her experience in various campaigns and interviews — and has made it her mission to raise awareness and empower victims to speak up and find resources that can help them.

She ended her post with a call-to-action for her followers, asking them to join her in breaking the cycle of violence.

“We need to use our voices to speak up, reach out and help one another break these deep rooted cycles and empower each other to end these patterns,” she wrote.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.