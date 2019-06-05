Christina Aguilera Reveals the Sweet Demi Lovato Story That Keeps Her Motivated on Her 'Worst Days'

Christina Aguilera gets by with a little help from her friends — especially Demi Lovato.

When the star kicked off her new Planet Hollywood residency, The Xperience, in Las Vegas on Friday, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was in the audience proudly cheering her on. Asked how it felt to have Lovato’s support, Aguilera said it’s “incredible knowing that she grew up on my music and was a big fan.”

“She told me a story where she came to one of my concerts and she turned around in the audience and pretended that it was her concert,” Aguilera, 38, told E! News. “It’s an amazing story, and I love hearing things like that. It was the Back to Basics Tour, and I was pregnant with my now 11-year-old son.”

“Having those moments, sharing stories like that and hearing them is truly what just keeps me going on my worst days,” she continued. “It’s knowing that we are touching people here. We’re moving music along and helping inspire other people.”

Image zoom Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram

On opening night, Lovato, 26, went on to praise Aguilera’s performance on social media as being absolutely “perfect.”

“The f— queen herself,” she captioned a couple of photos of the pair cuddling up backstage. “A PERFECT, perfect show.. Couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty. I’m so so happy I got to hug you @xtina.”

Lovato went on to reveal that although she has a close relationship with Aguilera, and even released a song with the pop diva in 2018, the performance was extra special for her.

“Haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored to call you a friend,” she wrote. “Keep it up queen.”

Wrapping up her tribute, Lovato went on to encourage “EVERYONE” reading it to do themselves a favor and see Aguilera in concert.

Image zoom Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram

Last December, shortly before Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety following her overdose last July, Aguilera let Lovato know that the pair would be friends for life.

Commenting on a photo of Lovato looking happy and healthy following an intense martial arts session, Aguilera wrote that she had missed her pal “so very much.”

Aguilera added, “And we keep on tickin – till the end of time- I looooove youuuu.”

Opening up about the moment when they first met, Lovato previously told PEOPLE that she had been happily surprised to find out just how much her favorite ex-Mouseketeer was looking forward to their collaboration.

“I think the memory that I’ll always have of first meeting Christina is when I walked up to her, she screamed,” Lovato explained. “And I was like, ‘I’m the one that should be screaming. It’s you.‘ And she was like, ‘I’m so excited to meet you!’ Just, like, over the top in the most innocent, purest way possible.”

“Being able to work with her was literally a dream come true,” Lovato said. “She’s the sweetest woman — just so gracious. She was so excited when I showed up to the shoot. It was great.”