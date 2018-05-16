Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Drop Inspiring Duet of Self-Empowerment 'Fall in Line'

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato‘s highly anticipated duet is finally here!

On Wednesday, Aguilera dropped the latest track off her upcoming album Liberation, a twosome tune with Lovato called “Fall in Line.”

The song — which both will perform at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards — is an inspiring anthem of self-empowerment built for the #TimesUp era with lyrics that, like Aguilera’s “Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down” and Lovato’s “Confident” and “Sorry Not Sorry,” remind women to find their inner strength and stand up for themselves.

“It’s just the way it is / And maybe it’s never gonna change / But I got a mind to show my strength / And I got a right to speak my mind,” the two powerhouse vocalists sing in the chorus. “And I’m gonna pay for this / They’re gonna burn me at the stake / But I got a fire in my veins / I wasn’t made to fall in line / No I wasn’t made to fall in line.”

After weeks of speculation, Aguilera confirmed her collaboration with Lovato earlier this month after she released Liberation‘s track listing.

Both singers had long spoken about working together, Lovato telling Billboard late last year that she worked with “one of my biggest idols” but said she couldn’t yet reveal who she had teamed up with. “I can’t wait for the world to hear it. It’s an incredible song,” she teased at the time.

“Christina’s my girl and big things are coming,” the 25-year-old added in March during a Dallas stop on her latest tour.

Aguilera, 37, had equally vague things to tell TMZ that same month. “I love Demi,” she told the outlet. “She’s my girl, big things are coming!”

Each seemed excited by the final product.

“To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line,” Aguilera wrote on Twitter.

“BUCKET LIST ITEM 1,” Lovato tweeted. “I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.”

Aguliera responded, “I believe our paths were destined to cross & I’m so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You’re truly a GEM, I have immense love & respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work!”

Back in September, Lovato told PEOPLE that Aguilera was a musical inspiration on her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me.

“I grew up listening to Christina Aguilera. She was one of my idols growing up, she still is,” she said. “I think it was her breakout album [2002’s Stripped] that really transformed her into the icon that she is today. So that inspired me … she really inspired this album. I was even inspired by the black and white artwork!”

Liberation is Aguilera’s first album since 2012’s Lotus.

“I love you. I know you’ve been waiting,” Aguilera said in one of her many videos leading up to the release of her first single, “Accelerate.”

“It needed to be perfect for you. For me. I’m ready. It’s time. I’m finally feeling liberated,” she added. “I feel in life when you get to a place where you feel so comfortable and so routine, then you know you need to stop and start from scratch.”

Liberation is available for pre-order now.