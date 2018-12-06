Christina Aguilera Cheers on Demi Lovato After Rehab: 'I've Missed You So Very Much'

As Demi Lovato continues to recover from her harrowing overdose, she’s received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow artists — including Christina Aguilera.

On Tuesday, Lovato, 26, shared a fresh-faced selfie in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu robe after an intense martial arts session at her favorite gym, Unbreakable Performance Center, in Los Angeles.

Looking healthy, the photo drew a happy response from Aguilera that was captured by the popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

“I’ve missed you so very much,” wrote the 37-year-old diva. “And we keep on tickin – till the end of time- I looooove youuuu.”

In May 2018, the pair teamed up on the song “Fall in Line,” a track off Aguilera’s album Liberation. Each seemed excited by the final product.

“To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line,” Aguilera wrote on Twitter.

“BUCKET LIST ITEM 1,” Lovato tweeted. “I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.”

Aguilera responded, “I believe our paths were destined to cross & I’m so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You’re truly a GEM, I have immense love & respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work!”

Days after its release, they took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to perform the song for the first time.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awads. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Tuesday’s Instagram photo is only the third time that Lovato has posted on social media since her major health scare, and subsequently entering rehab.

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, which is currently being rented for $39,500 a month. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

The former Disney Channel star first broke her silence on social media Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization. (The post has since been deleted.)

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”