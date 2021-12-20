The "Pa' Mis Muchachas" songstress posed for the camera as she captioned her set of photos. "XTINA XLI"

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 41st Birthday by Baring It All (Except for Some Leather Gloves!)

Happy 41st, Xtina!

On Sunday, Christina Aguilera celebrated her birthday with a set of sexy pictures. The songstress posted several photos of herself wearing nothing but some leather gloves as she covered her breasts and posed for the camera on Instagram.

"XTINA XLI," she captioned the photos, where she's seen wearing her signature blonde hair and makeup. In some of the photos, she rocks some black sunglasses as well.

Friends and fans alike filled the comments with congratulatory messages for the Latina queen.

"Oh okk! Happy birthday love !!" wrote musician and producer Tayla Parx.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️," commented makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful! Thank you for all the songs and for all your amazing live performances," tweeted singer Kathleen Hanna. "Deep diving you singing live on youtube is how I get thru the bad times and celebrate the good ones!"

It's been a massive year for Xtina as she made her return to releasing music when she dropped "Pa' Mis Muchachas," featuring Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicky Nicole. The track is set to be on an upcoming Spanish album.

"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive," she told PEOPLE over the summer. "I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude."

"I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album," she added.

Last year, she celebrated her 40th birthday in true 2020 fashion: with a TikTok.

Strutting her stuff down a hallway to the tune of "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion, Aguilera let her long blonde locks fall in a straight cascade down her back. At the end of the clip, the "Dirrty" hitmaker flipped her hair over one shoulder and looked back, giving a sexy stare to the camera.