Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope to Be Honored at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards

Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope will be recognized for their work advocating for the LGBTQ+ community at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The award show will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on March 30.

Aguilera, 42, is set to receive for Advocate for Change Award for "her decades-long allyship in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people." Previous honorees for the award include Madonna and President Bill Clinton.

"Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career. From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today," said GLAAD President & CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release.

The Puerto Rican star, 28, will receive the Vanguard Award for "championing queer visibility in Latinx culture." Previous honorees include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington and more.

"Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world's most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color," said Ellis in a press release.

She continued, "By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists."

Meanwhile, Pope, 30, will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak award for "breaking barriers across multiple industries as an out LGBTQ media professional." Previous honorees include Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Ellen DeGeneres, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Bad Bunny Held Surprise Concert for Puerto Rican Fans on Top of Gas Station After Massive Gift Drive

"Jeremy Pope is one of today's most talented and dynamic actors who has given life and excitement to important stories that impact and honor the LGBTQ community," Ellis said. "Offscreen, Pope has used his voice to have important conversations about being an out actor in Hollywood, which are key to continuing to erase stigma and bias that affect out actors today."

There are 295 nominees across 33 categories including two new categories: outstanding podcast and outstanding live TV journalism - segment or special, at the ceremony.

Performances, hosts and special appearances are yet to be announced.