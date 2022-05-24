Christina Aguilera Announces New Spanish EP La Tormenta and New Single 'Sueltame'

La Tormenta follows Aguilera's La Fuerza EP, released in January, and marks the second part of a Spanish music trilogy she teased last year

This is not a drill... Christina Aguilera just announced that the second part of her Spanish music trilogy is on its way!

On Tuesday, Aguilera, 41, surprised fans by teasing she is releasing part two of her three-part forthcoming studio album, with this portion titled La Tormenta. Along with the EP, she also teased a new collaboration "Suéltame" with Argentina star Tini, though neither have a set release date.

"I want to fly someone special to LA Pride✈️🌈," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her upcoming headlining performance at Los Angeles Pride 2022 on June 11, alongside one photo of herself and another with Tini. "Pre-save my new EP La Tormenta and new single Suéltame, for a chance to join me for the celebration of a lifetime ✨Link in bio for a chance to win!"

The pre-save link features a message that reads, "One lucky fan will win a flyaway for them and their friend to see Christina Aguilera at this year's LA Pride Festival 2022."

La Tormenta follows Aguilera's six-track EP La Fuerza in January, which included the hit collaboration "Pa Mis Muchachas" with Latina powerhouses Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

Released in October, the single marked her comeback into Spanish music after more than two decades. At the time, she told Billboard it was about "being me on my own journey of life" and it "means a lot" to her.

"It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don't write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart," the "Beautiful" singer told the outlet about the track.

"It's a layered journey I've been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn't know everything," she continued. "I'm still learning too, and I'm not going to back down from something I'm truly passionate about because I'm scared or I'm afraid what people will think."

Aguilera also said she wanted to avoid going "the direct reggaetón route out the gate" and instead wanted to embrace a different sound.

"I wanted to embrace this as a body of work and you'll see different elements and sounds that will be gradually released well into 2022," she said. "We did it in a matter of having three different chapters and eventually you'll see it go into my love for Chavela Vargas and being completely inspired by her rawness."

Meanwhile, in September, Aguilera opened up to PEOPLE about how excited she was to return to Spanish music for the first time since 2000's Mi Reflejo.

"It's a full-circle moment for me now, as a grown woman," she said. "It's just so fulfilling to me now to dive into that, knowing what I know now after the career that I've had and being able to dive deeper into something that I'm so passionate about."