A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years

Pink and Christina Aguilera have a working relationship that dates back to the early aughts.

The two pop superstars first met on the music video set of "Lady Marmalade," a 2001 rendition-turned-smash hit of Patti Labelle's original 1974 recording, which also featured Mýa and Lil' Kim.

Since their recording, which earned them a Grammy Award in the best pop collaboration with vocals category in 2002 and spent its first of five weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts, Pink and Aguilera have been pitted against each other numerous times in the years that followed.

Pink and Aguilera have respectively attempted to squash rumors of any ill will towards each other. In fact, they've both appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to explain their sides of the story — particularly regarding other alleged altercations between the two following the music video.

Most recently, fans accused Pink of "shading" Aguilera in a Buzzfeed interview where the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer ranked her own music videos and placed "Lady Marmalade" as her least favorite. In typical Pink fashion, she took to social media to put feud rumors to rest yet again.

Here's a look back at Pink and Aguilera's history.

March 17, 2001: Pink and Christina Aguilera film 'Lady Marmalade' music video

In early 2001, Pink, Aguilera, Mýa and Lil' Kim recorded their "Lady Marmalade" vocals separately in a studio. It wasn't until March 17 that year that all four singers met in person for a two-day music video shoot in Los Angeles.

Although reports of the alleged feud didn't surface until later, the visual's lead choreographer Tina Landon alleged to Cosmopolitan that there was apparent tension between Pink and Aguilera on set.

"It got a little hairy at one point," recalled Landon in a 2021 interview of a specific moment when Aguilera asked Paul Hunter (the video's director) to repeat a few directions. But before Hunter had the chance to speak, "Pink reiterated what Paul had said," Landon remembered.

"Christina did the thing: 'I was talking to Paul,'" a move that made Landon hopeful things wouldn't escalate at the moment. "I just sank down in my chair going, "Oh, god, please don't let this get worse."

Fortunately, "the tension dissolved" between the two singers when it came time to film the dance routine. "They all wanted to do their best. They wanted to shine," Landon said of the women.

2009: Pink reveals details of what went on behind the scenes of the 'Lady Marmalade' music video

During a 2009 interview with MTV's Behind the Music special, Pink opened up about the making of the "Lady Marmalade" music video. She revealed what went on behind the scenes, particularly in regard to Interscope label executive Ron Fair.

"Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,'" Pink said of the creation of the 2001 hit, per Bustle. "And I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f---ing meeting's about.'"

Looking back a decade later, choreographer Landon attempted to explain the dynamic on set between Pink, Aguilera, Mýa and Lil' Kim to Cosmopolitan. "These are four big, individual, lots-of-personality artists in one room at one time at the height of their careers. I do remember there was a little bit of tension. I think it's pretty public knowledge that there was tension between Christina and Pink."

Meanwhile, Aguilera recalled to the outlet: "There was no drama whatsoever when all of us were on that stage together. We just all got into our zones, our own zones, our own place as artists. We were all super professional. I think the overall goal was to go big or go home."

May 16, 2016: Pink and Christina Aguilera make amends on The Voice

In 2016, Pink and Aguilera reunited during the tenth season of NBC's The Voice. Pink served as an advisor for Team Christina, which the "What About Us" singer addressed on Watch What Happens Live a year later.

"She's so talented and deep down I've had bad days, too," she said at the time. "She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice." She added, "I hadn't seen her in years and years and years."

As for how they managed to get over their differences, the "Try" singer said, "We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."

Aug. 15, 2017: Pink reiterates that she 'made amends' with Christina Aguilera

Ahead of receiving the MTV VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Pink responded to a tweet that questioned the singer's relevancy and called her a "Xtina backup dancer" in the "Lady Marmalade" video.

"Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other," Pink tweeted in response. She added, "I [heart] Xtina, we've made amends…."

The honoree continued to spread positivity, following up with a few inspirational tweets. "Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world," she wrote.

"Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person," she said in another tweet.

Oct. 19, 2017: Pink says Christina Aguilera 'swung' at her in a club

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, Pink revealed that Aguilera got physical with her in public once. Specifically, the singer told Cohen that Aguilera "swung at me in a club."

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," Pink said during the "Plead the Fifth" segment. "I'm used to taking my altercations [physically] and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new."

The singer described the altercation as "funny" and said that she "laughed" at the situation. "You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other," she added. "It's not taught to each other in the playground."

Pink went on to praise Aguilera. "Deep down... she's a really sweet person," she said.

Nov. 19, 2017: Pink shuts down speculation about her reaction to Christina Aguilera's American Music Awards performance

During the 2017 American Music Awards, Aguilera hit the stage for a musical tribute to Whitney Houston — and Pink's reaction to her performance immediately began to circulate online. Many commented that, with a deeply furrowed brow, Pink didn't look very impressed.

However, Pink took to Twitter to set the record straight, slamming those who created drama where there was none, revealing that it was a look of amazement rather than disdain.

She wrote, "Yes. THIS. Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This [is] about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancys."

Aguilera herself seemed to be on cloud nine following the Houston medley that commemorated the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. In a video posted to Twitter after the performance, she thanked the AMAs and the Houston family, saying, "I've had the time of my life."

Nov. 21, 2017: Pink further shuts down speculation about her reaction to Christina Aguilera's American Music Awards performance

Pink continued to address feud rumors following the AMAs. "Last night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible. I scaled a building. While singing live," Pink wrote on Twitter.

"Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together," she continued.

"I choose to remember last night as being a celebration of women, of Diana [Ross], of Whitney, of love and life and joy and all things good. THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage- whether it be right side up or sideways. All love," Pink concluded.

Jan. 31, 2019: Christina Aguilera denies she tried to punch Pink

During a 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Aguilera addressed the infamous incident between her and the "Trustfall" singer during the early stages of their careers.

According to Pink, who explained her side of the story when she appeared on the Bravo show in 2017, Aguilera took a swing at her in a nightclub. However, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer remembered the night differently.

"I heard about that story and I saw the clip of it," Aguilera told Cohen during the "Plead the Fifth" segment. "I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory," she explained. "Look at her and look at me, I wouldn't swing on her! She can beat my ass, are you kidding me?"

"I was excited about a kiss. I was like, a kiss and all's good," she added of her thought process. "And then she put her hand up like this [covering her mouth] and I was like, 'Oh, that's what we're doing? Alright.'"

"She didn't want to get 'Dirrty,'" Aguilera joked, referencing her 2002 hit song. Regardless, she acknowledged that their riff was in the past. "She's a different person now," Aguilera said. "She's a mom. She's cool."

May 13, 2021: Pink reflects on being pitted against Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears

During a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Pink looked back on the scrutiny and comparisons she and her pop star peers endured early on in their careers.

"It was so unfair to all the girls," Pin said of being pitted against Britney Spears and Aguilera as they rose to fame. "None of us wanted that."

Pink was even marketed as an "anti-Britney" figure in music, which she never wanted. "I love Britney — she used to carry around my album," Pink said. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody.'"

Feb. 17, 2023: Pink ranks 'Lady Marmalade' as her least favorite music video

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Pink was asked to rank 12 of her music videos from her favorite to least favorite to make. "Lady Marmalade" was the first brought to her attention, which she immediately put at No. 12.

While the music video was a collaboration between Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim, and Aguilera, Pink said that "Kim and Mya were nice" and notably left out Aguilera's name — leaving fans to believe that she still took issue with the fellow pop star.

"It wasn't very fun to make; I'm all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss," Pink told the outlet. "There were some personalities … Kim and Maya were nice. I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup."

She concluded, "It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day."

Feb. 18, 2023: Pink responds to people accusing her of 'shading' Christina Aguilera

Fans were quick to assume that Pink's decision to rank "Lady Marmalade" at No. 12 was a dig at Aguilera, accusing the singer of "shading" Aguilera. It didn't take Pink long to respond online, writing, "Y'all are nuts," directly to one user (who has since made their account private).

"Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song," Pink tweeted. "If you don't know by now — I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f---ing drama. If you haven't noticed — I'm a little busy selling."

She continued in another tweet, writing, "and by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s--."

"Also- I kissed Xtina[']s mouth," Pink concluded of the music video. "I don't need to kiss her ass."