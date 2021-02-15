Christina Aguilera Reflects on the 'Adventures' She's Shared with Matthew Rutler on Valentine's Day

"You still make me crush. Every. Single. Day," Rutler wrote about Aguilera in a tribute post

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler are celebrating their love!

On Sunday, the couple gushed about one another in sweet Valentine's Day social media tributes. The holiday marks the seventh anniversary of their engagement.

"A little clip from the love library 💕🥰☝️@xtina What a ride it's been!" Rutler shared on Instagram alongside a video montage of some of their dates, including the private helicopter ride he surprised her with for her birthday in December.

"And we're just getting started. You still make me crush. Every. Single. Day. Happy Valentine's Day my love. 😍😘❤️," he added.

The former Voice coach, 40, then shared a photo of her and Rutler, 35, from a romantic candlelit dinner. "Happy Valentine's Day my love...here's to all the adventures we've shared and many more to come ❤️💋," she wrote.

Aguilera also gave herself a special shout-out, preaching "self-love" to her fans.

"And Happy Valentine's Day to me because self love is important too! 💜💜💜," she wrote alongside a solo shot from her evening out.

Rutler and Aguilera got engaged back in 2014 during Valentine's Day, several years after meeting on the set of Burlesque. Before Rutler, Aguilera was married to Jordan Bratman from 2005 to 2011.

The duo share daughter Summer Rain, 6. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer is also mom to son Max Liron, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Bratman.

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview clip in December, Aguilera reflected on 2020 and all the "quality family time" she was able to have with Rutler and her two children.

"I'd been on the road for a year prior between Europe and Vegas, so it was nice for me to take a reflective pause and a moment and take everything in on a personal level as a mom, as an artist and be able to dig in creatively and make positive changes for my future," Aguilera said.