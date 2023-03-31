Entertainment Music Christina Aguilera Thanks LGBTQ Friends for Support (and Helping Improve Her Sex Skills) While Accepting GLAAD Award The "Beautiful" singer received the Advocate for Change award at Thursday night’s ceremony By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 07:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Christina Aguilera. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock Christina Aguilera took the stage at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday to both receive and give love. Handed the Advocate for Change award by Michael Anderson, a survivor of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Aguilera, 42, said, "Looking out at this audience I see so many familiar faces and beautiful people and I'm so proud to be in this room with all of you." She continued, "I grew up in this community as most of my lifelong best friends identify as LGBTQ. So much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you, and our shared experience of having to fight for equality and freedom in some capacity." The star, who's long championed LGBTQ causes, said the community's impact on her life is far-reaching. "Side by side we've learned and taught each other everything about life, from business to relationships to music, family, and partying," she added with a smirk. "I don't know who does it better." Christina Aguilera Shares Her Most 'Extra' Beauty Ritual and Why a 'Frozen Face' Isn't in Her Future The star's list of LGBTQ influences ended on a particularly personal note. She detailed picking up some specific, rather explicit, bedroom skills from her non-straight friends, before saying, "I mean, I'm just saying, we know how to get dirty, OK!" Christina Aguilera. Emma McIntyre/WireImage Aguilera then touched on her deep understanding of the very serious issues impacting the LGBTQ community. "While I've had years of incredible moments with this family, the community has endured decades of fighting and we will continue to do so. I'm constantly impressed by your examples of the courage it takes to fight for acceptance, respect and safety that every human being deserves," she said, "which happens to be the core message of the music and art I've created over the years." The five-time Grammy winner said the pain of violence is something she knows all too well. "When you've been a victim of violence, abuse or trauma, it's incredibly hard and scary to find your voice and fight back," she said. "Having grown up in a home with domestic violence, it was seeing my mom in a powerless position that first ignited the fire in me to speak up for all of the people whose voices don't get heard. And it is not easy." Christina Aguilera Promotes Sexual Wellness: 'There's 4 Different Places I Can Orgasm from Around My Vagina' Aguilera closed out her speech by turning to Michael Anderson, who introduced her, calling him the true hero of the night. "It takes incredible courage to live through violence and then decide, 'I'm going to do something to change it'," she said of the activist who traveled to Washington to speak to lawmakers after the Club Q attack. She added, "That takes guts. We all need to raise our voices if we want to live in a world that's free of discrimination, hate and violence."