Chrissy Teigen Wishes John Legend a Happy Birthday in Adorable Instagram Video
John Legend turned 43 years old on Tuesday
Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her husband John Legend's 43rd birthday.
The cookbook author, 36, posted an adorable tribute to Legend in honor of his big day on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.
In a short video of her cuddling her husband and kissing his ear, she whispered, "Happy birthday to my Bear. Happy Birthday, Bear."
"Thank you," the EGOT winner sweetly replied.
The birthday love comes after the couple celebrated Christmas with their children, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, last week. They shared a cute photo of their kids dressed up for the holiday on Instagram.
"Merry Christmas Eve from our mischievous elves," The Voice coach wrote. Teigen shared the same photo with the caption, "These came out of me !"
The model also shared an image of her and her husband kissing next to a Christmas tree on Instagram, writing, "🧑🏾🎄🤶🏼signing off!"
Legend previously opened up to PEOPLE about his family's holiday plans at Nordstrom's A Legendary Holiday event at Nordstrom's flagship store in New York City.
"Christmas is all about the kids," Legend explained. "We don't like to do much for each other because we have birthdays, we have Valentine's Day, we have our anniversary."
Last month, the duo — who were married in 2013 — also celebrated Teigen's birthday in style with a pajama party.
On Instagram, Legend shared a photo of himself smiling with his wife while they both donned robes.
"Celebrating my queen's birthday tonight. A perfect night," he wrote. "You deserve all of it and more. I love you forever."