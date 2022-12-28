Chrissy Teigen Wishes Husband John Legend a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photos of the Singer

“Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows,” the model and cookbook author wrote on Instagram on Wednesday

Published on December 28, 2022 09:34 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the Miu Miu aftershow party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday.

The model and cookbook author shared three throwback photos of her husband on Instagram on Wednesday.

The first photo in the carousel shows Legend as a young kid, sporting a Mickey Mouse shirt and a timid smile. In the second picture, a school-age Legend is smiling big, and the third photo shows baby Legend grinning on his stomach.

"Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows," Teigen wrote alongside the photos. "We love you too much!!!"

In the comments, Legend replied with five heart emojis.

The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper.

Earlier this week, the pregnant author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look.

As Legend also posted the same shot on his page, Teigen teased in her caption, "Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it's becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

Teigen recently celebrated her 37th birthday by sharing scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel in which the expecting TV personality began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.

