Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Family Photo with Baby Boy: 'Miles with Dede and Granny!'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s family of four was a family of six on Saturday afternoon.

Five weeks after welcoming their second child, son Miles Theodore, Teigen posted an Instagram showing him being adored by Legend’s grandmother, Marjorie Stephens, and a family member named Dede.

“Miles with Dede and Granny!” the 32 year old wrote.

On Thursday, Legend told PEOPLE at Legend’s “Summer of LVE” kickoff event and intimate Airbnb Concerts performance in Beverly Hills, California, that there has been “a lot of family days” recently.

“We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company,” said the 39-year-old musician.

The baby’s arrival came one week after Teigen said she was over being pregnant.

The couple announced that Miles was born on social media, with the model tweeting, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis.