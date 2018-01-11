Chrissy Teigen jumped to Oprah Winfrey‘s defense when Seal denounced the media mogul in a meme shared over Instagram.

While many in Hollywood and beyond applauded Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes this past Sunday, the “Fly Like an Eagle” singer joined the chorus of those branding her a hypocrite over the situation with Harvey Weinstein.

Depicting photos of Winfrey kissing the now-disgraced Hollywood producer on the cheek and conversing with him at events, the meme read, “When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..,” Seal added in the caption, “you’d heard the [rumors] but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young [starry]-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood.”

To that, Teigen responded in the comments section, “Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?”

Reps for Teigen, Seal, and Winfrey could not be immediately reached for additional comment. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

As more than 70 women were coming forward with decades of sexual harassment and assault claims against Weinstein, British actress Kadian Noble claimed he used Winfrey and supermodel Naomi Campbell “swinging off his arm” to help to lure her to his hotel room in France where he allegedly assaulted her. (Weinstein has publicly denied any instance of non-consensual sex.)

TMZ also cited undisclosed sources in reporting that Winfrey reached out to Weinstein with promises that she’d support him. However, a rep for Winfrey said, “Oprah has not spoken to Harvey Weinstein directly. Someone from his team reached out to her to see if she would talk to him, and she said she would if it was for an interview. There are no plans for an interview at this time.”

The statement added, “She was only interested [in a 60 Minutes interview with Weinstein] if he’d look in the mirror and give her the honest, bone-marrow truth.”

Publicly, Winfrey has denounced Weinstein’s “hideous behavior.”

“If we make this just about Harvey Weinstein, then we will have lost this [watershed] moment,” she told CBS This Morning in an October interview. “I think this is a moment where no matter what business you work in, there have been women who not only had the disease to please, that’s a part of it, but who felt that in order to keep my job, in order to keep my positioning, in order to keep moving forward, I’ve got to smile, I’ve got to look the other way, I’ve got to pretend he didn’t say that, I’ve got to pretend he didn’t touch me – I think those days are about to be over.”

At the Golden Globes, where she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award, Winfrey proclaimed, “I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”