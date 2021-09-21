“I will be unbiased and also support my husband,” Chrissy Teigen said ahead of the season 21 premiere of The Voice

Chrissy Teigen Says She Lives in an 'Ariana Grande Household' as John Legend Battles Her on The Voice

As the 28-year-old pop star makes her coaching debut on the latest season of The Voice, alongside the 35-year-old cookbook author's husband John Legend, Teigen clarified on her Instagram Story Monday that she lives in an "Ariana Grande household."

"Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande," she began. "Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household and have to be him."

She continued, "Anyhow, I didn't go to any of the tapings, I had no idea who's who or what's what. So I'm going to be watching along with all of you."

"And I'll try…. I will be unbiased and also support my husband," Teigen teased.

On her own Instagram Story, Grande later posted a screenshot of a text the model sent her that said, "Do u have any assets i can post to be team Ari?"

The "thank u, next" singer recently told PEOPLE that she and Legend, 42, emerged as each other's stiff competition during the blind auditions for season 21 of the NBC singing reality competition.

"John and I have the most chair turns in common," she explained. "But now at this point in the game, it's even. Everyone has such a great array of talent.' "

Fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton also cited Grande as competition well before they took their coach's seats, after releasing their respective albums If I'm Honest and Dangerous Woman on the same day in 2016.

"I released the album, and I had some momentum going at that point musically," the country star, 45, told PEOPLE of his thoughts at the time. "I was excited thinking that this might be my chance to have the No. 1 album in the country."

The "Minimum Wage" singer joked his dreams were soon crushed when he got a call from his record label, however. Though they told him it was "looking good" that he'd have the No. 1 country album, they said he had no shot at the overall chart since "Ariana Grande has got her album."

"Literally, I may as well have released a coaster of a CD," said Shelton, who ended up debuting at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with the record. "You trashed my album!"