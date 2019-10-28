Chrissy Teigen Says She Would ‘Read Everything’ About John Legend When They Started Dating

Even celebrities are susceptible to a little gossip.

For Vanity Fair’s upcoming December issue, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opened up about the beginning of their relationship, with the Bring the Funny star admitting she once couldn’t help but read the dramatized headlines about their new romance.

“He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” she told the magazine of when she and Legend first started dating. “I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything.”

Back in 2016, Teigan laughed off the gossip when she responded to a fan’s question in a Twitter Q&A that asked for her “favorite untrue rumor” about herself.

“Toss-up between thai lady boy and John’s ‘paid beard,'” the model had written at the time.

toss up between thai lady boy and John's "paid beard" https://t.co/b7pCex5p3e — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2016

Teigen and the “All of Me” singer first met in 2007 when she was scouted for Legend’s music video for his single “Stereo.” After working together on the shoot, the pair began to date casually, but the romance quickly picked up tempo, Legend told Vanity Fair.

“It got serious pretty quickly,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said. “She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.”

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in 2013. Last month, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to Paris, sharing sweet posts about their time together on social media.

Since getting married, they’ve also welcomed two children together, daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 17 months. Teigen and Legend pose with their children for the accompanying Vanity Fair photoshoot.

Being together for 12 years, the couple has been candid with fans about how their intimacy can fluctuate and change, especially with kids and their busy schedules.

“It doesn’t matter who you are — even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex-swimsuit model, you’re just tired,” Teigen told Women’s Health for their October 2018 cover story.

“We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!” she said, before adding that she felt confident they would “get back into it again.”

Although, she admitted there was one surefire way to get both parents feeling in the mood.

“It is funny,” she added. “If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sexy.’ We’ll probably have sex that night.”