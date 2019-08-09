Chrissy Teigen Calls Kid Rock 'Pathetic' After He Criticizes Taylor Swift for Her Political Views

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Kevin Kane/WireImage; ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen isn’t here for Kid Rock’s criticism of Taylor Swift.

The Bring the Funny judge came to the “ME!” singer’s defense on Friday shortly after Kid Rock, 48, tweeted, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock.”

In response, Teigen, 33, fired back by writing in a tweet, “you’re pathetic. – Chrissy Teigen.”

Though it’s unclear what prompted Kid Rock’s outburst, Swift’s Vogue cover story in which she brings up politics was released just a day earlier. In the story, Swift, 29, discussed the public scrutiny she faced due to her lack of candidate endorsements in the previous presidential campaign.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” she said of Donald Trump, though she did not refer to him by name.

“He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew. I knew I wasn’t going to help,” she recalled. “Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: ‘[Taylor Swift’s] calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar.’ These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary [Clinton].”

“Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?” Swift also told Vogue, explaining why she couldn’t be outspoken about a presidential candidate.

“Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses,” she said.

After refraining from speaking publicly about politics in 2016, Swift broke her political silence on Instagram regarding the midterm elections last November.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift began her lengthy message alongside a subdued Polaroid of herself posted to Instagram. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift continued. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

In the post, Swift went on to endorse Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, and she called out the Republican running for Senate, Marsha Blackburn.

“I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” she wrote. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.” (Blackburn was victorious over Bredesen and Cooper.)

As a result of Swift’s message, voter registration saw a significant spike in the 24-hour period after she posted.

In a May interview with German outlet DPA, the singer said that she is “not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country.” Additionally, she said that the music set to be released on her new album, Lover, on Aug. 23 will have “political undertones.”

Swift’s latest music video for her single, “You Need to Calm Down,” features a number of prominent queer celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox and Queer Eye’s Fab Five, and ends by directly asking fans to sign a petition in support of the Equality Act, which protects those in the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” Swift said in her recent Vogue cover story. “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

Kid Rock was an early supporter of Trump and has made his Republican views known over the years. In March, he went golfing with the president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in March.