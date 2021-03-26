The cookbook author also revealed how she feels about her husband's hit song, "All of Me"

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the 'Strangest Place' Where She and John Legend Got Intimate Together

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about her love life with husband John Legend.

While appearing on The Late Late Show on Thursday evening, Teigen, 35, took part in a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with host James Corden, where she was asked by the late-night host to reveal the "strangest place" that she and Legend, "have ever been intimate with each other."

"We had some fun days," Teigen began, grinning from ear to ear, before she explained that she first needed to clear up a prior statement she made involving Barack and Michelle Obama.

"One time at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing,' and that came out wrong," she told Corden. "Because what I actually meant was, it was 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them."

The mother of two clarified that "it was the DNC, actually" and that she and Legend, 42, got intimate in bathroom there "a while ago."

Continuing her sexy confessions, Teigen told Corden, 42, "I could fire these off if you want," adding clothing store Fred Segal to the list

The store name drop caught Corden by surprise. "Fred Segal?" he asked. "No! Oh, my God."

"Yeah, right in front of the juice bar," Teigen admitted.

The Cravings cookbook author then also revealed that she and her husband of 8 years once even joined the Mile-High Club.

"On a plane, not even private, James," Teigen specified. "Public!"

Later in the segment, Teigen also opened up about whether or not she and Legend listen to his music while intimate with one another.

"I do it when I am with other people, but John personally doesn't," Teigen said before she clarified she was just joking.

Teigen went on to share, however, that the couple does listen to music during intimate moments together, but they listen to an array of different artists, including Marvin Gaye, who the Safely cleaning founder said was one of their favorites.

Corden then dug further and jokingly inquired if Legend ever performs his hit song, "All of Me," for Teigen during their romantic evenings.

"He will sometimes whisper a song that's in the works into my ear," Teigen revealed, adding that during concerts, people still look for her reaction every time Legend sings the love ballad. But the model explained that the song was "so old by the time it was done at the Grammys and I was so lit up," it no longer makes her emotional.

"Nothing, dry. Totally dry. Dry everywhere," Teigen said of her reaction when she hears the song now.