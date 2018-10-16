Chrissy Teigen Talks Friend Kanye West's Pro-Trump Views: People Are 'Entitled to Their Opinion'

Chrissy Teigen does not agree with Kanye West‘s pro-Donald Trump stance — but she is standing up for his right to express them.

“You can’t just believe you’re the right one all the time. That’s what makes us horrible,” the mom of two, 32, told Vogue in a new interview. “Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I’m like, How could anyone not think this way? But people are also entitled to their opinion.”

She opened up to the magazine about West’s exchange with her husband John Legend, 39, in April that started after West, 41, posted tweets calling Trump “my brother.”

RELATED: From Kris Jenner to John Legend: All the Celebs Who’ve Weighed In On the Kanye West Drama

The back-and-forth went public when West tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he had with Legend over text. “Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend wrote. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.”

West answered, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.” The musicians seemed to be on good terms just days later when West tweeted out a friendly selfie of them.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Kim Kardashian

“The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong,” Teigen reflected to Vogue. “He’s never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John. That’s why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse. Kanye learned a lot in the months after that. John did, too.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

In recent weeks, West has met with Trump in the Oval Office, delivered an impromptu speech in favor of Trump after Saturday Night Live and called first for abolishing and then for amending the 13th Amendment.

In the interview, Teigen said that Trump blocking her on Twitter in 2017 has meant that she does not know what people are reacting to when there are uproars.

Donald Trump and Chrissy Teigen Chris Kleponis/Pool/Getty; Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kanye West’s Talk About Mental Health Canceled, Co-Host Says It ‘Would Not Be Productive’

“Do I get in the bunker or not?” she quipped.

“I still don’t know why I’m not blocked,” Legend added. “I have said as many bad things about him as she has. Maybe it’s because I’m a man; I have no idea.”