Julia Roberts, Chrissy Teigen & More Star in Reimagined Hall & Oates 'You Make My Dreams' Video

Red Nose Day makes millions of kids’ dreams come true each year, so it seems only fitting that Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams” is serving as part of NBC’s annual “Red Nose Day Special” this year.

For the 2019 lineup of programming, Daryl Hall and John Oates reimagined the music video of their 1980 hit by enlisting the help of celebrities from all walks of the industry — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the star-studded clip.

Among the stars who make an appearance in the video are Julia Roberts, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Stiller, Connie Britton, Skylar Astin, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Tony Hale, Howie Mandel, Reba McEntire, Terry Crews, Gloria Estefan, Kal Penn, Saoirse Ronan, Lilly Singh, Mary Steenburgen, Susan Kelechi Watson, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall, Matt Iseman, Carey Mulligan, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul Blackthorne, Justin Cornwell, Yaya DaCosta, Josh Dallas, Harriet Dyer, Melissa Fumero, Jane Levy, Damian Lewis, Stephen Merchant, Jamie Oliver, Retta, Melissa Roxburgh, Amanda Seales and Eamonn Walker.

The extensive group joins previously announced celebrities Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Chrissy Metz.

Along with the video, Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are set to perform during the “Red Nose Day Special,” and Kate McKinnon and Singh will be featured in comedy sketches.

In addition to the performances and original sketches, viewers will also see short compelling films that explain how donations to Red Nose Day are used to change and save the lives of children in need in the U.S. and in some of the most underserved communities around the world. One of the films features This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia as he travels to Nairobi, Kenya to visit programs supported by Red Nose Day funds. This includes one that provides housing, education and medical care to young children living in extreme poverty, which helps them avoid having to go to work at dangerous landfill sites alongside their families.

Viewers will also be treated to the mini-sequel of the Oscar-nominated film Four Weddings and a Funeral, titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding. The film catches up with the long-adored characters played by Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and more from the original cast, who reunited 25 years after the original release in 1994. Lily James, Alicia Vikander and Sam Smith also make cameo appearances in the film. Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film and is the co-founder of Red Nose Day, wrote the sequel in support of the 2019 fundraising campaign.

Following the two-hour special, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Jane Lynch will host a Red Nose Day edition of Hollywood Game Night at 10 p.m. ET. Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Sean Hayes, Jeff Goldblum, Leslie Mann and Thandie Newton will compete in games to raise money in support of Red Nose Day.

For the fifth year, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the M&M’S brand teamed up with Red Nose Day and donated $1 million to the cause as national partners of the campaign.

NBC’s night of star-studded Red Nose Day programming is a culmination of a five-week campaign that brings together millions of Americans around the country to have fun and make a difference. Five new Red Noses – the Everyday Heroes – are available exclusively at Walgreens stores nationwide, with 100% of all proceeds going to the Red Nose Day fund.

In it’s first four years in the U.S., Red Nose Day (which started in the U.K.) has raised almost $150 million and has impacted over 16 million children here in the states and around the world. The organization has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign’s founding in 1988.

NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” airs Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.