The couple, who are expecting their third child, tied the knot in 2013

Chrissy Teigen Jokes John Legend Is 'Like a Brother' to Her While Celebrating Wedding Anniversary

Chrissy Teigen is always down for a good joke!

The cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, shared a loving — and silly — tribute to her husband on Monday in honor of their seventh wedding anniversary.

Posting an adorable video of their daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, wishing them a happy anniversary, Teigen, 34, couldn't resist cracking a joke about the nature of their relationship.

"Happy 7th anniversary! 14 years together! @johnlegend love u buddy. My best pal," she wrote, before quipping, "You're like a brother to me!!"

"Thank you?" Legend, 41, playfully responded in the comments section.

The soon-to-be mother of three also showed off an adorable handmade card from their daughter, which had a family photo on one side, and a short note on the other.

"Look how cute this is," Teigen said in an Instagram Story video, before flipping the card over to read the note on the back. "Hi mommy and dad, so happy you got married. I love you."

Meanwhile Miles gave his parents a very different one-of-a-kind gift: a photograph of the happy couple on the wedding day — with their faces scribbled over.

"Miles what is this?" Teigen asked her son in a separate video. "You painted mommy?"

"I love it," she added with a laugh, "Thank you so much."

Although it remains unclear how the happy couple will celebrate their big day, the festivities will likely be relatively low key, as Teigen recently announced she was on "official 2 week bed rest." Teigen has yet to reveal why she was instructed to remain in bed, but recently opened up about how she has been dealing with painful pregnancy headaches.

While Teigen and Legend love to tease each other online, they're also no stranger to singing each other's praises.

"She's the one. It's clear!" the reigning Sexiest Man Alive told PEOPLE last year. "We have great chemistry. She makes me laugh all the time. She's a wonderful mother. She's my best friend."

"People see our banter a lot, and we have a lot of fun together. I like the fact that she makes me laugh all the time," he added.

Legend also explained how becoming parents brought them even closer.