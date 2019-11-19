Chrissy Teigen Jokes About John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake Controversy

Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for her Sexiest Man Alive.

While appearing on Kelly Clarkson for Tuesday’s episode, the model discussed John Legend’s recent remake of the popular Christmas classic, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” — which happens to be a duet with host Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice coaches had updated the lyrics to stand in place of controversial sexist lines so that the song would be more appropriate for 2019. However, they received some intense backlash for the song, Clarkson telling Teigen that people are claiming they “ruined Christmas.”

Joked Teigen, “You did ruin Christmas.”

“People got so mad,” Clarkson, 37, said, explaining, “He [Legend] had this idea — with the #MeToo movement they pulled ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ from any radio, like a lot of radio stations at Christmas.”

“Well I love that song,” she added. “And both John and I have actually cut ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ the original and we like the original. But we noticed that a lot of people didn’t, so we were just like, ‘Oh, let’s just give them another option,’ and apparently, we killed Christmas.”

Teigen, 33, who has been well aware of the criticism (especially from Sharon Osborne), quipped, “Well then Sharon assumed you guys like burned them all in the backyard or something and that they can never listen to the original ever again.”

“If I can’t have my creepy song, it’s not Christmas,” she sarcastically added. “I want date-rapey songs.”

Following the song’s debut, Osbourne, 67, slammed Legend and Clarkson for remaking the song, saying that no one should be able to re-record a song just because they find something offensive about it.

“What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to — you know, times change — re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, ‘Oh, I can change the lyrics on that,’” Osbourne began her argument on an episode of The Talk earlier this month.

“It’s, to me, like a master painting,” Osbourne explained. “You go and see these beautiful nudes in museums all over the world, they’re spectacular. Would it be right for me to go and draw a bikini top on one of those nudes? It’s still an art form, it’s a piece of art.”

“To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, ‘Your mind and your body?’ What the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous,” she added. “I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That’s not right.”

Clarkson addressed Osbourne’s comments on her show with Teigen, saying “honestly the original doesn’t even offend me, I was just like, ‘Cool, we’ll do another version.’ “

Teigen echoed Clarkson by adding, “Exactly, like I’m not offendable, like I hear it all. It’s hard to offend me. I wasn’t mad about the song, I don’t care what you guys do, but to be like ‘Ugh I hate this now.'”

“Oh my god, get over it,” the Bring the Funny star added. “Go off, Sharon.”

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” was first penned by Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls) in 1944 as a duet for him to sing with his wife at parties. It’s gone on to become an enduring holiday classic, sung by everyone from Dolly Parton and Rod Stewart to Michael Bublé and Idina Menzel.

Legend and Clarkson updated a number of lines in the song, which have often raised eyebrows with lines like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” and a back-and-forth where a man tries to persuade a woman to stay the night despite her continued protests — “I really can’t,” and “The answer is no.”

Last year, the song was taken off of some radio playlists after facing criticism.