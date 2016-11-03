Chrissy Teigen on John Legend's Exes and That Time He Tried to Break Up with Her

Chrissy Teigen has always been candid about her relationship with husband John Legend. But it may surprise fans to hear that the happy couple — who are a constant source of #RelationshipGoals — nearly split up once!

In the cover story for the December issue of Cosmopolitan (on newsstands Nov. 8), the 30-year-old model talked about the time her Grammy-winning hubby nearly walked away from it all.

“Early on in the relationship, I was on tour with him and he’d gotten sick,” the Lip Sync Battle host explained. “He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now.'”

The statement was likely upsetting for Teigen at the time – but her pain didn’t last long.

“That lasted for one day,” she said. “Literally, a day. I knew it came from a place other than us not working…”

Teigen said she laughs about it now. “I always joke, ‘Remember when you tried to break up with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, sorry. Big mistake.’ ”

Teasing is a big part of Teigen and Legend’s relationship. She has no problem making fun of him about his ex-girlfriends either.

“I didn’t know it, but John used to be a notorious modelizer,” she revealed, of Legend’s model exes.

“To me, he was the sweetest teddy bear. What’s funny is that I get along with everyone he’s ever been with. I end up really liking them. After I see them, I’ll tell him, ‘Oh, I was on-set with your ex today — it was fun!’ ”

Teigen doesn’t feel jealous of them though. “It was before me, so it’s fine,” she said.