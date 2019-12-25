A Legendary Christmas! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Surprise Kids with Real-Life Santa Clause

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Inset: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Christmas is in full swing at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s house!

The singer, 40, and supermodel, 34, spent the holiday with family and their kids, daughter Luna Simone, 3½, and son Miles Theodore, 19 months — but the group was interrupted Christmas morning by a certain jolly visitor dressed in red.

Teigen shared a video of a real-life Santa Clause running through the snow outside of the house, with screams of delight from the children in the background.

“I see Santa Clause! Oh my God, I saw Santa!” Legend says in the clip, as Luna excitedly jumps up and down at the sighting of the elusive gift-giver.

“Merry christmas to you and yours ❤️” Teigen captioned the video. She later shared a photo of Miles wearing a snowman outfit, writing alongside the cute snap, “hello has anyone seen Santa.”

The surprise visit from Santa garnered a lot of attention on Instagram, prompting several other celebrities to comment on the post.

“I’m actually deadb,” wrote Vanessa Hudgens, while Jaleel White added, “the dedication 😂😂😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

“I. Cannot. Deal. 😂👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️” Jenna Dewan wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: All 24 Celebrity Cameos in John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s A Legendary Christmas Special

Luna was already preparing well in advance for a visit from St. Nick, “writing” him a letter with marker in an adorable video Teigen posted to her Instagram feed on Dec. 7.

“Dear Santa,” the little girl began while covering her paper with the red marker, “give me a ballet dancer [doll] so I can sleep with her every day. Love Luna Stephens every night.”

Miles got into the Christmas spirit, too, “helping” his mom cake cookies in a Dec. 15 video that showed him lending a hand in cutting shapes out of the dough. “Can you push?” Teigen he instructed her son, who instead pulled the metal star shape right out of the dough, causing it to break apart.

“Yay, oh good … job, yay you did it! Oh yeah, it’s perfect,” the Lip Sync Battle host hilariously told Miles.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Jokes About John Legend’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Remake Controversy

Teigen and her husband, who was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive last month, celebrated Thanksgiving with family too. On her Instagram Stories, the mother of two shared photos of daughter Luna playing with her cousin and Teigen’s sister Tina, while Legend helped his mother, Phyllis Stephens, study.

The cookbook author also posted photos of the family’s Turkey Day dishes, writing, “Let’s begin,” over drumsticks she was cooking. Helping Teigen in the kitchen were Luna and her niece, who sprinkled cheese over a casserole.

When it comes to this time of year, particularly Christmas, Legend recently revealed to PEOPLE what the typical celebration at their household entails.

“For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations,” he said. “And we’ll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family.”