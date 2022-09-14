Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the ultimate ride-or-die Hollywood couple.

Legend (born John Roger Stephens) and Teigen met on the set of the famed musician's "Stereo" music video in 2006 and instantly hit it off. Though the couple attempted to keep things casual, their romance quickly heated up. The pair got married in two different ceremonies in 2013 and are proud parents — with another on the way!

In March 2021, Legend celebrated his journey with Teigen in a video message shared exclusively by PEOPLE. "I'm so fortunate that we got to spend some time together on that day, Sept. 13, 2006. We're so lucky to have each other," he said. "We have built a really wonderful family that I'm so proud of. I'm so honored that I get to parent with you and see the way you are with our children ... see how creative and inspired and inspiring that you are as a mother."

Legen continued, "We've been through so much joy and some pain together. We've laughed together, we've cried together. I wouldn't want to go through any of this with anybody more than I'd want to go through it with you."

Here's a complete breakdown of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship.

September 13, 2006: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend meet

Teigen met Legend on the set of his music video for his single, "Stereo." According to the model, they got intimate that same evening. "I closed the deal the first night," Teigen revealed during a 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then … yeah …"

The pair took things slow after that. "I left him by himself for a while," Teigen told Cosmopolitan back in 2014. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."

Legend had a similar point of view at the time. "I wasn't like, 'This is the woman I'm going to marry' from day one," Legend told Los Angeles Confidential in 2015. "For me, I'm the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling. It was probably a couple of years in when I could already see us being together forever."

2007: John Legend breaks up with Chrissy Teigen for less than a day

During a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Legend explained that he tried to break up with Teigen but she simply told him, "No."

"11 years later, baby," Teigen quote-tweeted the article before explaining the situation in more detail. "It wasn't a typical breakup," she continued in a follow-up tweet. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.' "

2007: Chrissy Teigen makes a wish in Lake Como, Italy

In an Instagram post from 2016, Teigen revealed that she knew she wanted to marry Legend during their first trip to Lake Como, Italy. "Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007," she captioned the couple's selfie. "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are."

February 10, 2008: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their red carpet debut at the Grammys

"Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao," Teigen captioned a throwback photo of their first red carpet moment in January 2018.

December 27, 2011: John Legend announces engagement to Chrissy Teigen

Legend proposed to Teigen during a holiday vacation in the Maldives. A rep for the "Ordinary People" singer confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Dec. 27, 2011.

August 12, 2013: John Legend releases the song "All of Me" about Chrissy Teigen

"The first line of it is, 'What would I do without your smart mouth,' so if that's not about me I don't know what is," Teigen told the Huffington Post in 2013. "I did cry when I heard it. I'm emotional, but like I don't really cry at things like that so yeah, it was beautiful. And live it's pretty unreal."

September 10, 2013: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get married at a courthouse in New York City

Though news about their stunning Italian wedding broke first, Teigen later revealed that the pair had legally married at an N.Y.C. courthouse a few days before their real nuptials, with model Irina Shayk serving as their witness.

"We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after," Teigen told E! News in October 2013. "We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City."

September 14, 2013: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend marry in Lake Como, Italy

Just a few days after their courthouse wedding, the couple wed in Lake Como, Italy. Teigen wore a strapless Vera Wang gown with an open back, lifted tulle skirt and hand-cut petal embroidered details. She had two more Vera Wang dresses on hand for the reception and after-party. Prior to the nuptials, Teigen told PEOPLE that Legend would be performing his song "All of Me" at the wedding in her honor.

"He writes a lot of love songs, but this one is specifically about me so it makes it more special," Teigen told PEOPLE in May 2013. "My Dad even cries when I play it for him in the car."

October 2, 2013: Chrissy Teigen appears in the music video for "All of Me"

Less than a month after their wedding, Teigen was featured in the sultry, black-and-white music video for Legend's hit single. The final moments of the video include romantic footage from their Lake Como nuptials.

May 2015: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appear on a joint magazine cover

The couple posted together on the cover of DuJour magazine in May 2015. "We want a lot of kids," Teigen said in the interview. "I would love to have three or four of my own, and then adopt a few. So basically I'll be pregnant the rest of my life."

December 12, 2015: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce they're expecting their first child

Teigen revealed that she was pregnant with in an Instagram post in December 2015.

"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant," she captioned a sweet photo of Legend with his hand over her stomach. "As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx."

April 14, 2016: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's first child is born

Teigen announced the birth of their first child, daughter Luna Simone, on Instagram on April 17, 2016. Luna was born weighing six pounds, seven ounces. "She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy. ❤️👶🏽😍," Teigen captioned the first post. Two days later, Teigen posted the first photo of the newborn and revealed her nickname, Lulu.

January 28, 2017: Chrissy Teigen says she plans to have a baby boy next

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Teigen shared her plans to have a baby boy with Legend. "A little boy is next, for sure," she said.

Teigen previously told PEOPLE that her decision to welcome a girl first was made possible due to in vitro fertilization. "I've made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo," she said, adding, "I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me. It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond."

November 21, 2017: Chrissy Teigen reveals she is pregnant with her second child

"It's John's," Teigen wrote in the caption of a sweet announcement video. In the clip, Teigen asks Luna what's in her mom's stomach, to which she replies, "Baby!" Legend can also be heard laughing in the background.

May 16, 2018: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome their second child

Teigen and Legend's second child, a son named Miles Theodore Stephens, was born on May 16, 2018. Teigen announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!"

A few days later, she shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens," she wrote. "We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

September 9, 2018: Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend's EGOT

Just one day before their fifth wedding anniversary, Legend took home an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live! This victory cemented his EGOT status, which refers to someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. "My incredible man," Teigen wrote on Instagram at the time. "What a surreal life."

April 4, 2019: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unveil matching tattoos

Teigen and Legend received matching tattoos by artist Daniel Winter (a.k.a. Winterstone) on their biceps. While Teigen's says "John Luna Miles" in a fine cursive script, referring to her husband and two children, Legend's reads "Chrissy Luna Miles" in the same font. "Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," Teigen captioned a photo of their ink.

October 28, 2019: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appear on the cover of Vanity Fair with their kids

The entire Teigen-Legend brood was featured on the December 2019 cover of Vanity Fair. "I'm her biggest cheerleader," Legend said of Teigen. "I always think she should do more."

September 30, 2020: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer a pregnancy loss

After announcing that they were expecting their third child, Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that the couple lost their son, Jack. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Teigen wrote in an emotional Instagram post featuring photos from their hospital room.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen added, "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

She concluded, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Legend shared Teigen's statement on his own Twitter account, adding, "We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."

January 12, 2021: Chrissy Teigen reveals a new John Legend-inspired tattoo

In an Instagram video, Teigen shared that she got the lyrics to Legend's song "Ooh Lala" tattooed down her spine. In the three-minute clip, Legend said the couple was in their bedroom the first time he played the song for Teigen. "We had to test run it. Make sure it worked. It worked," he joked. "We actually played it on repeat the first time. It was a good conversation starter."

May 9, 2021: John Legend posts a tribute to Chrissy Teigen after a "year that tested you in so many ways"

Legend shared a sweet family photo in a touching Mother's Day tribute to Teigen. "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife! It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever," he wrote in the caption. "I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."

June 18, 2021: John Legend defends Chrissy Teigen amid bullying controversy

After being called out for cyberbullying Courtney Stodden in previous years, the Cravings author issued an apology in May 2021. However, when fashion designer Michael Costello shared his own accusations of bullying in June, Teigen's team alleged his DM screenshots were fake. That's when Legend came to his wife's defense on Twitter.

"Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened," Legend wrote in a series of tweets. "Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened. I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."

February 19, 2022: Chrissy Teigen reveals she's undergoing another round of IVF treatments

Over a year after losing their son, Jack, the model revealed that the couple was trying to have another baby.

"I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," Teigen shared on Instagram. "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

On March 21, 2022, Teigen told Entertainment Tonight that she finished her latest round of treatments. "Everything is good. I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," she said. That month, Legend told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles are "excited" about the prospect of another sibling.

August 3, 2022: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby

Teigen announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child after undergoing IVF.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned snaps of her baby bump. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

September 12, 2022: John Legend says he's "cautiously optimistic" during Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy

Legend opened up about his and Teigen's growing family during an appearance on TODAY.

"We are looking forward to new joy in our lives, having a new baby. We're so excited," he told host Hoda Kotb. "Whenever you lose a pregnancy, you're cautiously optimistic 'cause you never know what could happen."

The singer continued, "You've seen the worst of it and the best of it with the kids that you do have. And so we're just excited and cautiously optimistic as we welcome a new life into the world."