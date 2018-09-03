Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Live-Tweets Fantasy Draft Day with John Legend: 'What Doofuses'

Chrissy Teigen pulled out all the stops when she and husband John Legend had guests over for the draft day of his fantasy NFL league.

The mom of the two, 32, has been posting about the event all day on Monday, from her hostessing troubles to her 2-year-old daughter Luna’s draft picks. (Spoiler: They’re the tot’s favorite stuffed animals.)

To start off, the Lip Sync Battle host shared a photo of a whiteboard with the name of league written on it: Grown Ass Men. “I was so excited to buy this,” she tweeted. “I didn’t know it’s all online (this is their league name lmao what doofuses I love them).”

Next, Teigen bragged about the hats she had made, which read “Grown Ass Men’s League Fantasy Draft Day 2018.” And once the festivities started to intensify, the model shared a video of two champagne bottles in an ice bucket with barely any ice. To fix the situation, she tried to add some bags of frozen veggies — but not before she made fun of her hubby’s poor planning skills.

“This is how John filled up the champagne, with sixteen ice cubes,” she teased on her Instagram Story.

She also shared that there were some technical difficulties — “WHAT IS THE F—KING INTERNET PASSWORD,” she captioned one tweet — and of course plenty of food videos. The spread included pancakes, fried chicken, scrambled eggs and caviar.

Perhaps the best part of the day, though, was when Legend, 39, revealed little Luna’s fantasy draft. In a video Teigen shared, Legend lined up three stuffed animals in a row and explained, “And for the 2018 draft picks of Luna Simone Stephens, first we have Baby Bear. Then we have Mama-Mingo and then we have Baby-Mingo. I think she’s poised to win it.”

Teigen and Legend also have son Miles, who born in May, together and are considering having a third.

On a recent episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the Grammy and Academy award winner revealed the couple would love to once again expand their family.

“I think so, we’d like to. We can do three,” said the singer when asked if they were planning to have any more children.

Since welcoming Miles, the parents have been spending a lot time at home, the musician previously told PEOPLE.

“There’s a lot of family days,” Legend said. “We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

“We like to cook. We like to relax with friends. We like to have people come over,” he added. “A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now.”