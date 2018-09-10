John Legend is going to need a bigger wall.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, shared a video of her husband, 39, adding his brand-new Emmy to his trophy wall. After Legend climbs on a piano stool to put the Emmy on the top shelf, Teigen declares, “Perfect.”

The Emmy, which Legend won at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live, made him one of the youngest EGOT winners ever, according to CNN. He is the first African-American man to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

In a nod to the children’s show Arthur — whose aardvark protagonist Legend has been compared to — Teigen captioned the post, “And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day.”

When a fan asked what the R trophy indicated, Teigen first wrote, “youR mom,” before adding, “jk it’s my revolve award because I’m a loser.”

Andy Cohen commented, “I need one of those for the Clubhouse!” Fortune Feimster said, “Not to brag but I have a shelf just like that…only it’s with a bunch of soccer trophies.”

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

Legend told Entertainment Tonight about his excitement on Sunday. “It’s kind of surreal. It’s something I never even thought about when I started my career,” he said.

He continued, “I probably wanted to win some Grammys and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards].”

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who produced Jesus Christ Superstar Live alongside Legend, also became EGOTs with the win. Teigen shared a picture of the trio and said, “EGOT GOATS.”

Legend has nabbed 10 Grammys, an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” in Selma and a Tony in 2017 for his work as co-producer of Jitney.