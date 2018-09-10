John Legend is going to need a bigger wall.
Chrissy Teigen, 32, shared a video of her husband, 39, adding his brand-new Emmy to his trophy wall. After Legend climbs on a piano stool to put the Emmy on the top shelf, Teigen declares, “Perfect.”
The Emmy, which Legend won at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live, made him one of the youngest EGOT winners ever, according to CNN. He is the first African-American man to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.
RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About How Her Sex Life with John Legend Has Changed as a Mom of Two
In a nod to the children’s show Arthur — whose aardvark protagonist Legend has been compared to — Teigen captioned the post, “And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day.”
When a fan asked what the R trophy indicated, Teigen first wrote, “youR mom,” before adding, “jk it’s my revolve award because I’m a loser.”
Andy Cohen commented, “I need one of those for the Clubhouse!” Fortune Feimster said, “Not to brag but I have a shelf just like that…only it’s with a bunch of soccer trophies.”
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter ‘Pushed’ a Boy on First Day of Preschool — Watch the Cute Confession
Legend told Entertainment Tonight about his excitement on Sunday. “It’s kind of surreal. It’s something I never even thought about when I started my career,” he said.
He continued, “I probably wanted to win some Grammys and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards].”
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who produced Jesus Christ Superstar Live alongside Legend, also became EGOTs with the win. Teigen shared a picture of the trio and said, “EGOT GOATS.”
Legend has nabbed 10 Grammys, an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” in Selma and a Tony in 2017 for his work as co-producer of Jitney.
RELATED: James Corden, Tiffany Haddish, Game of Thrones Win Big as First Round of Emmys Are Handed Out
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.