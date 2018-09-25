Chrissy Teigen Says She and John Legend 'Closed the Deal' the First Night They Met

Chrissy Teigen and now-husband John Legend connected the first day they met — in more ways than one.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Cravings: Hungry for More author appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Among her many candid confessions — including that she’s down for a threesome with Cardi B and Rihanna — the ever-outspoken star revealed to audiences that she and Legend slept together on their first date.

“I closed the deal the first night,” Teigen said proudly during the Bravo talk show’s streaming After Show, to the encouragement of Cohen and Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd.

Modeling at the time, Teigen met Legend on the set of his 2007 music video for his single, “Stereo.”

“We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then … yeah …” she said.

RELATED: 15 Relationship Milestones That Will Inevitably Happen If You’re as Cool as Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Though they jumped right in, the pair took their relationship a bit slow after that night, as Legend went on tour.

“I left him by himself for a while,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan back in 2014. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there.’ I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

Legend, 39, needed the time too. “I’m more cautious than that,” he admitted to Los Angeles Confidential in 2015. “I wasn’t like, ‘This is the woman I’m going to marry’ from day one. For me I’m the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling. It was probably a couple of years in when I could already see us being together forever.”

But when they finally did commit to one another, the rest, as they say, was history. The couple walked down the aisle on September 2013, and now share two adorable kids: daughter Luna Simone, 2, and son Miles Theodore, 4 months.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Asked If She’s Pregnant Only 4 Months After Welcoming Son

Things are at a slower pace for the couple these days, though.

Asked how “freaky” they got after Legend won his Emmy earlier this month — and officially became an EGOT winner — Teigen quickly lowered the bar.

“We didn’t do anything,” she said on WWHL. “Nothing. I lost my voice, I had to go tape an episode of Lip Sync Battle and then we had In-N-Out [burger]. We didn’t do anything.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.