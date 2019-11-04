Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Least Favorite John Legend Song and Asks: 'Can This Get Any Worse?'

Chrissy Teigen is never one to stray from the truth.

The model and cookbook author, 33, kept it real with her husband, John Legend, about one of her least favorite songs — which happens to belong to him.

The famous couple sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, where they quizzed each other about their marriage, each other’s pet peeves and their professional lives. Late last month, they appeared on the cover of the magazine’s December issue.

Legend, 40, used the test to ask Teigen about her thoughts on his music career — and while the feedback she gave may have been honest, it wasn’t too favorable.

“You’ve said before that you do not like my song ‘Green Light,'” Legend said. “Is that my only song that you don’t like?”

“No,” Teigen responded, and confirmed that the 2008 track is not her favorite.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their children Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair

“You know it’s not that good of a song,” she told her husband. “You even said it’s kind of radio-ish and not you.”

Legend reacted with disbelief.

“What? I love that song, it’s amazing. Listen to it, I encourage you,” he urged her, while Teigen responded, “The worst is when it’s just you doing it on the piano.”

“I was like, ‘Can this get any worse?’ And then it could.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend John Sciulli/Getty Images

The couple, who have been married since 2013, share two children together: Luna, 3½, and Miles, 17 months. They often poke fun at each other on social media and share moments from inside their relationship with their followers, so their banter in the video was in character for the model and singer.

“She just doesn’t like the lyrics,” Legend said to defend himself.

The lie detector test operator confirmed that Teigen was “telling the truth.”

Last summer, Teigen shared she had a “jealousy fueled meltdown” on the set of the “Green Light” music video.

Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. https://t.co/SiE3h9aisY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

To mark the 10 years since the video came out, Teigen shared that she became upset when her husband’s managers and co-writers spoke to her about how beautiful Legend’s video costars were.

“But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT,” she said.

When she saw Legend with a model on set, “A few more shoulder touches and laughs with her later, I lost it,” she said. “Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was.”

Teigen didn’t hold back then, either, about her feelings toward the song, saying it was her least favorite of his releases.

“Maybe subconsciously but mostly I just thought it was corny LOVE YOU JOHNNY!!!!” she tweeted.