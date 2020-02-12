Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Beyoncé for Getting 'So Nervous' Around Her at Oscars Afterparty

Even celebrities get starstruck around Beyoncé!

On Monday, one day after the 2020 Oscars, Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious Instagram post apologizing to Beyoncé for being “so nervous” around her at the singer and JAY-Z‘s annual Oscars afterparty. Teigen, 34, attended the bash alongside husband John Legend after the pair had also hit the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty earlier in the night.

“@Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!!” the mom of two captioned her post.

Teigen wore her second outfit of the evening to Beyoncé’s party, stepping out in a sheer white dress covered in ruffles. For the Vanity Fair party, she wore a flowing turquoise dress with a high slit.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen; Beyoncé John Sciulli/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Mocks Troll Who Criticized Bong Joon Ho at Oscars: ‘Your Family Is Embarrassed’

Though details of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s afterparty were largely kept under wraps, other celebrities attended alongside Teigen and Legend, including Reese Witherspoon, who joked on Instagram: “Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm…”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Sunday night, Teigen also defended Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho from an internet troll who made xenophobic remarks about the renowned South Korean director’s wins at Sunday’s awards ceremony, which included Best Picture for his film Parasite.

The troll called Bong, 50, the “destruction of America” after he gave heartfelt acceptance speeches in both English and his native language of Korean.

“What a dumb f—ing tool you are, your family is embarrassed,” Teigen wrote. “At gatherings they’re literally like ‘how’s Jon doing that little dumb f— tool’ and everyone goes ‘yeah we don’t care he’s a f—ing dumb s— – come say hi if you’re out tonight.”

RELATED: 90+ Photos from the Oscars Afterparties to Make You Feel Like You Were Partying with Brad Pitt

When one commenter took offense to Teigen’s “foul language” in her Twitter takedown and asked if she would read her posts to her children, the model and author had a quick comeback.

“I actually just got home and read it to them! they loved it, especially the sock puppets!” she joked.