Disco Fever! Chrissy Teigen Jokes She’ll Be Sore ‘All Week’ After '70s Date with John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are dusting off their disco shoes!

While enjoying their second date night since welcoming their son Miles Theodore on May 17, the couple donned their best ‘70s threads to celebrate their “friday night fever.”

Channeling another famous John — John Travolta — the 39-year-old singer wore a stylish white suit, which he accessorized with a black satin shirt and plenty of gold bling. Teigen, 32, also dressed up for the occasion, opting for a sparkly white dress, which she paired with a wrap-around headband and matching heels.

“slayin alive slayin alive aaaahahahahhhaahhahhahhagaggaggaghahakdkdkjdjdishsbjsidiixjshshyznsizos,” Teigen captioned a shot of the pair lounging together by a pool table as she referenced the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive.”

But even though the pair seemed to be enjoying their night, the new mom thinks she’ll be suffering the consequences for the rest of the week.

While popping her body in another pool table-adjacent shot, Teigen jokingly wrote, “I will be sore from this 3 second ass pop all week.”

Although the couple didn’t offer many hints as to where their disco fever took them, Teigen and Legend did share a few more images of what their date night looked like.

In one photo, Legend again channeled his inner Travolta while standing in front of a graffiti-covered wall. “I am an emoji,” he playfully captioned the shot.

Teigen also posted a few more photos of the couple, which appear to have been taken from inside the couple’s home.

“I don’t know,” she wrote alongside a shot of the pair hamming it up next to a punching bag.

Documenting the pair’s dinner on her Instagram Story, the cookbook author said they were “just having a casual dinner at home.”

John Legend Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

After welcoming their second child, Teigen and Legend only waited a couple of days before sharing the first photo of their baby boy along with his name. Teigen also told her Twitter followers that Miles was born “a few weeks early” ahead of his June due date, “so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises.”

While the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone hasn’t had that much time to adjust to being a big sister yet, the pair are already having some sweet sibling moments.

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a sweet photo of Luna giving her newborn brother his pacifier as he laid on a fuzzy surface in his crib.