Chrissy Teigen Jams to Selena Gomez's 'Boyfriend' — and Reveals It's Daughter Luna's 'Favorite'
"Luna! It's your favorite," said Teigen on a car ride as Selena Gomez's song "Boyfriend" played
Selena Gomez's fan base spans all ages!
On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen posted a clip of herself on her Instagram Story jamming to the singer's newest song "Boyfriend" while on a car ride. Teigen, 34, bobbed her head to the beat while strapped into the passenger seat, recording herself and moving the camera to the background, where daughter Luna sat in her car seat.
"Luna! It's your favorite," said Teigen, as the 4-year-old appeared to be mouthing the lyrics.
While her current favorite tune is news, Luna's love for Gomez isn't quite a revelation. Back in March, Teigen officiated a playtime wedding between Luna's stuffed animals — and husband John Legend sang Gomez's 2016 hit "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself."
During the ceremony, Teigen — who also shares son Miles, 2, with Legend, 41 — introduced her hubby to sing the happy couple’s “favorite song, as requested by them,” and he proceeded to perform a hilarious rendition of the pop hit.
The family finished their day with a backyard picnic dinner, which Teigen documented on Instagram, with both children agreeing the menu of chicken was top-notch.
Last month, Gomez, 27, debuted "Boyfriend" along with two other new tracks when she released a deluxe version of her January album Rare. In the song, Gomez reflects on dating “dead ends” and a fleeting desire for a significant other.
“I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again,” she sings in the chorus. “… Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again.”
Elsewhere in the tune, Gomez muses that “there’s a difference between a want and a need” and “some nights, I just want more than me.”
In March, PEOPLE caught up with the Legend-Teigen family amid the ongoing pandemic, with the parents saying they are getting creative to keep their little ones entertained while at home.
“We’re just trying to keep the kids entertained and stay safe and stay at home, but so far so good,” Legend said at the time.
“The school that they go to is helping by sending little activities and things and the music teacher sends songs for us to do with them,” he added. “We’re fortunate enough to have a pool and a beach right behind the house so occasionally. But just keeping them entertained and engaged all day, it’s a lot!”