"Everything is new and better," she wrote in the photo's caption hours after Joe Biden's inauguration as President

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Sobriety with 'Most Happy' D.C. Family Photo: 'A Different World for Me'

Chrissy Teigen is in D.C. celebrating Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration — and things are feeling very "different," partially thanks to her recent sobriety.

On Wednesday evening, she shared several photos of herself alongside husband John Legend and their children Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2, in several key spots, including Washington Memorial, in Washington, D.C.

"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober," the 35-year-old captioned the image. "I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me."

"everything is new and better. very happy," she continued. "the most happy bigly happy."

The post referring to her nearly two months of sobriety comes several weeks after Teigen revealed she decided on her birthday to be sober.

"I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people [I'm still embarrassed], tired of day drinking and feeling like s— by 6, not being able to sleep," she wrote on Instagram in December.

The Legend-Teigen family's trip to D.C. comes several hours before Legend, 42, is expected to perform Tuesday night to celebrate Biden's installation as President.

In one photo of the trip, Teigen and Legend give their backs to the camera as the couple holds hands. "Just an incredibly special day," she captioned it.

"We feel very grateful to be a part of this moment ❤️🇺🇸," added Legend in his own post.

And in another photo — captioned simply with an emoji of the United States flags — Legend and Teigen kiss in front of the Abraham Lincoln Memorial.

The night before inauguration, Teigen shared a lengthy post saying good riddance to Trump, 74, and the past administration.

"Today our great national f—up is over, but the shame will last forever," she started, before adding, "We can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the f—ing worst... History will not be kind to yo u, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow."

In 2019, Trump attacked Legend and Teigen on Twitter, calling him a "boring musician" and her "his filthy mouthed wife."

"Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you," Legend tweeted as a response then.

Prior to their election, Legend and Teigen were vocal supporters of the Biden-Harris ticket.