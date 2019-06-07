Image zoom Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/PictureGroup

Chrissy Metz can’t wait to share her original music with fans!

The actress, 38, opened up about working on her music career at the This Is Us FYC event in Los Angeles on Thursday, telling PEOPLE that there has been nothing but “good vibes” during the writing process.

“I’m writing new music right now and working on music with a message and a purpose,” Metz said. “That’s exciting for me, it’s always something I wanted to do. And to be able to do it is really, really, really exciting.”

In April, the star released her first-ever music video following the debut of her single “I’m Standing with You” from her movie Breakthrough. And Metz wowed audiences that same month when she made her singing debut at the ACM Awards.

This weekend, she’ll be hitting the country stage again.

“I’m performing at the CMA Fest in Nashville. Very excited about that,” Metz said of her gig at the HGTV Lodge where singers Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley and Carly Pearce will also be performing.

This Is Us fans are well aware of Metz’s vocal talents, having watched her character Kate navigate her singing aspirations throughout the past three seasons. And off-camera, Metz castmates, specifically Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan, continue to inspire her to pursue music.

“They inspire me as a human being, actor, singer and artist. I learned so much from each of them in different ways, I’m so grateful for that,” Metz said of watching Moore and Sullivan go after their music dreams.

“I sort of feel like the new girl in school in some regards. I’m so impressed by what they do all the time and just who they are in their lives. I learn from them all the time,” she added.

Metz and her costars Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia told PEOPLE that they have yet to start filming season 4 of NBC’s hit series. Meanwhile, showrunner and creator Dan Fogelman teased the first episode of the upcoming installment.

“I’ve already written the first episode of the season over break,” Fogelman said during a panel discussion. “It’s a really ambitious season. We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell you much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.