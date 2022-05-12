Chrishell Stause and G Flip Make Out in a Convenience Store in 'GET ME OUTTA HERE' Music Video

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are heating up!

The Selling Sunset star's romance with her new partner is front and center in G Flip's new "GET ME OUTTA HERE" music video, which was released Thursday morning.

The clip, which was filmed in Los Angeles, features the new couple getting hot and heavy in a convenience store, in a studio and on a couch.

Stause, 40, is featured prominently in the video, first as a seductress in the store, wearing a black leather dress, and later as the two make out in various locales. After packing on the PDA with G Flip, 27, Stause also lip syncs along to the track.

"GET ME OUTTA HERE' was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no f—s to give anymore," G Flip said of the song in a statement. "It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me. And, I'm proud to say 80% of the crew on set for the video are queer."

The Australian singer, who is nonbinary, hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs "GAY 4 ME," "Lover" and "Drink Too Much."

Chrishell Stause g flip Chrishell Stause and G Flip | Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause recently confirmed a romance with them during the Selling Sunset reunion special, and explained that it all started with the music video.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip," Stause said. "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

The pair were later spotted kissing at the Los Angeles nightclub The Abbey, and on Wednesday, Stause shared an Instagram video in which she spoke candidly about their budding relationship.

"In this current situation with G, it's one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life, and we wanted the same things, but that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made, and the way that they have opened my eyes," Stause said.

The reality star said that while she's unsure what a future with G Flip looks like, she's happy with where they're at.

"I know that some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. And yes, there's that part of you that's like, what you're attracted to, but for me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care what the physical form is," Stause explained. "And G, they identify as nonbinary, so their pronouns are they/them. And everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and the identify on both sides of male/female. And so that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix and I think it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."

G Flip supported their partner in the comments section, writing, "Well said beautiful 🌈❤️✨"