Chris Martin Recalls the 'Stressful Journey' That Led to BTS Collaboration 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS joined forces on the track "My Universe," which will feature on Coldplay's upcoming album Music of the Spheres

Coldplay and BTS united for an out-of-this-world collaboration with their new hit "My Universe" — but they had to overcome some serious logistical difficulties to get there.

In a new YouTube documentary inside the making of the song, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed that when the idea to join forces was first presented to him, he grappled with the thought.

"About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody," Martin, 44, said. "They said, 'Oh, BTS want to do a song with you.' And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible."

But after a friend said the phrase "my universe," Martin began crafting the tune, and quickly put together a demo for the beloved K-pop group. Eventually, he made his way to South Korea to meet with the band for the very first time and record the track.

"Today has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever," he said in the documentary. "It's so different and it's been very difficult to get here, to Korea. We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey, and I was a little bit nervous. I've never met BTS before."

Any nerves Martin had appeared to vanish by the time he met RM, 27, Jin, 28, Suga, 28, J-Hope, 27, Jimin, 25, V, 25, and Jung Kook, 24, as the documentary featured the group laughing and hugging in the studio.

"I like a lot of BTS' music because first of all, it's an incredible production, and often very unusual structures and different melodies to the ones I hear," Martin said. "It's been very cool to see each character, meet each personality, see how everybody's very individual, but they still work as a group."

"My Universe" was released last week along with an acoustic version of the song and a new mix created by Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman.

The band performed the song at Global Citizen Live in New York City on Saturday in an energetic performance that featured video of BTS performing their verses behind Martin on stage.