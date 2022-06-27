Chris Martin Performs Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' on a Family Pub's Piano — Watch!

"What a lovely man he is," the family pub in Hinton Charterhouse in England wrote on Twitter

Chris Martin sure knows how to make a surprise appearance!

On Sunday, a family pub in the small village of Hinton Charterhouse in England shared a video on social media of the Coldplay frontman playing a rendition of "A Sky Full of Stars" on the piano.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Martin, 45, is seen at the Stage Inn enjoying a pint of beer — before taking the owners up on their request to play a song.

"You never know who might pop in for a pint," the owners of the pub wrote in their post. "What a lovely man he is."

The British band recently wrapped up the North American leg of their Music of Spheres world tour and are set to resume the European dates on July 2.

Earlier this month, the band surprised fans at their Atlanta show with Kelly Rowland as their special guest — and together they sang the Destiny's Child hit: "Independent Women Part 1."

"This is how it's really done, this is true, professional brilliant music," Martin said at the time.

The "Kisses Down Low" singer is the latest guest to join Coldplay on the road, following Bruce Springsteen, who popped up at the band's second New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium on June 5 to perform "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Martin.

During their first show at MetLife on June 4, the group brought out Australian superstar Kylie Minogue for a rendition of her signature hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is 'Like a Brother': 'He's My Family, I Love Him'

Meanwhile, Coldplay's Chicago date at Soldier Field on May 28 featured a guest appearance from rapper Lupe Fiasco, a native of the city, to perform his song "Superstar" as well as the band's "God Put a Smile Upon Your Face."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On June 3, the singer took a quick break from touring and attended his 18-year-old daughter Apple's high school graduation with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow, 49, shared a selfie from the event.