Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and More Livestream Concerts amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Some of music’s biggest stars are doing their part to entertain fans practicing social distancing and staying at home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink and married pair David Foster and Katharine McPhee, were just a few of the musicians who shared private concerts on their social media pages Monday, with other stars like John Legend promising to get in on the fun on Tuesday.

The trend appeared to kick off with Thomas, who posted a cover of Crowded House’s hit, “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to his Instagram account, dubbing it “Social Distance Sessions.”

“During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down. Part of that means that people aren’t going out and enjoying live music or any entertainment. I’m kicking this off and I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes,” Thomas, 48 wrote — challenging his musician friends like John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Alanis Morissette, Chris Daughtry, Gavin DeGraw, Ingrid Michaelson, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper and the Counting Crows to post their own performances.

Pink soon followed, posting a cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love.”

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” the 40-year-old star wrote.

Martin, 43, took over the Coldplay Instagram for a 30-minute livestream, using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome and playing some of the band’s hit songs like “Trouble,” “A Sky Fulls of Stars,” and “When I Ruled the World.” In between songs, the frontman chatted with fans.

Around the same time, Urban, 52, posted his own 30-minute concert to Instagram, practicing with his band while wife Nicole Kidman looked on.

“I was supposed to be playing tonight and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway,” the country star told his followers. “Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight, I want to be able to play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens.”

Foster, 70, and McPhee, 35, also surprised followers with an impromptu concert on Monday night, telling fans, “We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun.”

They went on to perform covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and the Charlie Chaplin tune, “Smile.”

The couple, who said they got the idea from David’s daughter, Erin Foster, then promised that they’d be returning for similar concerts every day at 5:30 p.m. PT. “Because we’re bored,” McPhee joked, “But we’re sticking with the program for the greater good.”

“[It] was so fun today to go live with my wife,” David wrote on Instagram after their concert. “I’m the worlds worst piano accompanist for other people’s songs but Kat is so amazing that she pulls me thru. We are going to try to do it every day-for our own entertainment and hopefully for all of you too. Any suggestions are welcome — we were def rookies today and I sucked!! But fun !!!”

Also on Monday, Legend, 41, said on Twitter that he’d be following in Martin’s footsteps with a 30-minute concert under the same #TogetherAtHome hashtag.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time,” he said. “See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome.”

“Requests will be accepted,” he added. “And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to.”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, insisted she’d be signing up for the session too. “I’ll be there!! ” she replied. “Because I literally have no choice.”

The string of social media musical shows follows the widespread concert cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic — including mega music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database.