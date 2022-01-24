Chris Martin Saves the Day When Giggly Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Struggles with Zoom

Arena rocker by night, tech support by day!

Chris Martin stepped in to help Dakota Johnson on Sunday when she was having trouble logging on to a chat about her movie Cha Cha Real Smooth, which premiered this weekend as part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

After Sundance programmer Charlie Sextro introduced Johnson's costar Vanessa Burghardt and director/writer Cooper Raiff, he turned to introduce Johnson, 32, only to be met with an awkward pause as the actress seemed to be encountering technical difficulties with her computer's camera.

After a few seconds, the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman apparently got his live-in girlfriend's Zoom in working order because the camera popped on with both Martin and Johnson in frame.

Martin's appearance was practically a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo as the blurry "Fix You" singer dashed for the door. But much to fans' delight, he did manage to offer up a few peace signs in the midst of his exit — all while Johnson unsuccessfully tried to contain her laughter.

Johnson also served as a producer on Cha Cha Real Smooth, which features Leslie Mann and an acting turn by Raiff in a story about a new college graduate's growing relationship with a mother and her daughter who has autism. (Brad Garrett and Looking's Raúl Castillo also appear.)

The Lost Daughter star's production company TeaTime Pictures is also premiering Am I OK? at the 2002 festival, which is screening films virtually through Jan. 30.

"I have such big dreams, it's out of control," Johnson told the Los Angeles Times of her motivation to become a producer after years on set, both as an actress and with her famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. "I have so many ideas, and I just need to get them out."

She also noted, "I want to give more opportunities to amazing people to make things. I want to make more."

Johnson recently shared a glimpse into her relationship with Martin, saying they're home bodies at heart.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she told Elle. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

The couple have been together since 2017, when they were first spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles. After three years of seeing each other, they moved in together and lived in Martin's Malibu mansion.

They also occasionally venture out to attend Sunday dinners with Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband in L.A., PEOPLE reported in February.

"It's obvious that everyone still gets along great," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

As for their life at home (tech troubles aside), Johnson's dad is hoping there might be a new roommate or two in the near future.