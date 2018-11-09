Chris Martin Felt 'Completely Worthless' Following Conscious Uncoupling from Ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin appeared to set the gold standard for celebrity splits when they announced their decision to consciously uncouple back in 2014.

But as civil as it seemed from the outside, it turns out the end of their 10-year marriage wasn’t very fun for Martin.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

In the new documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Martin, 41, opens up about his divorce, saying that it left him “completely worthless” and feeling as though he was “nothing to anybody.”

“I was just like, ‘I’m a mess,’ really, because I can’t enjoy the great things around me,” he explains. “I went through a breakup with Gwyneth — listen, I’m never going to moan, I’m grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin in 2014 Colin Young-Wolff /Invision/AP

Coldplay bandmates Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland were all concerned for their frontman during that time, as was their former manager Phil Harvey. “Your mind can go to the worst case scenario,” Harvey explained, referring to Martin’s mental state. “I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning, just to know he was okay.”

In the end, Martin leaned on his friends to help him get through it. “It was a challenging period,” he says. “It was a journey from ultimate loneliness to ultimate togetherness.”

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams was filmed over 20 years, giving fans an intimate portrait for the band’s ride to stardom.

Helmed by Mat Whitecross, the documentary cuts behind-the-scenes footage with interviews of the band reflecting on their two decades together and footage of them performing on their record-breaking A Head Full Of Dreams Tour.

The film screens in cinemas worldwide on Nov. 14 before hitting Amazon Prime on Nov. 16.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares First Wedding Photo with Brad Falchuk: See Her Gorgeous Dress

Meanwhile, since their split, Martin and Paltrow, 46, have both moved on to new relationships. He’s been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 29, while Paltrow, 46, married producer Brad Falchuk, 47, in September.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares First Wedding Photo with Brad Falchuk: See Her Gorgeous Dress

Despite their new love, the exes have remained close, co-parenting kids Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

And as for the “conscious uncoupling” term, Paltrow has learned to have fun with it.

“I unwittingly created a whole sort of hoopla with my choice of words,” Paltrow joked to Today in 2016. “It wasn’t my words actually – I was sort of following a theory but it was a very intense time for our family and emotions were very high and deep and all over the place, so I just tried to keep to myself as much as possible.”