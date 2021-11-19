Chris Daughtry's Wife Says She's 'in Pain' as She Clears 'Homicide' Rumors About Daughter's Death

Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna Daughtry is clearing up assumptions as she continues to grieve the tragic death of her 25-year-old daughter Hannah Price.

Daughtry, 48, shared a lengthy post to Instagram on Friday addressing rumors that Price's Nov. 12 death at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee was being investigated as a homicide, and calling such claims "false."

"We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some [people] I know and said we won't know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation," she wrote. "Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some[one] else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it."

Her words echoed a statement from the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General's Office that said an investigation into Price's death by the Fentress County Sheriff's Office and the Regional Forensic Center had begun.

"This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible," the statement, which was shared on Monday, read. "Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price."

In Daughtry's statement — which she shared alongside a smiling childhood portrait of Price — the grieving mother said it was wrong for anyone to "go jumping to conclusions" regarding the circumstances of her daughter's death, and criticized those "harassing someone and calling them a murderer before all the facts are in." She did not specify about whom she was talking.

"I lost my child and I'm having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her," Daughtry wrote. "The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning. They are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as hell are not making this about themselves."

Hannah Daughtry Hannah Price | Credit: Courtesy Daughtry Family

She went on to encourage those reading her message to "please just stop" any speculation, and allow those investigating the situation to do their jobs.

"Hannah was on this earth with us for 25 years [and] there is so much more to her story th[a]n what you are reading," she wrote. "I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt!"

She continued: "Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family. We are real people! Just because my husband has a public job does not mean this is OK to do."

Price, as well as her sibling Rosa, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Deanna and Chris Daughtry — who met in 2000 — also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, and raise Liam, 7.

Daughtry concluded her message with a heartfelt thank you for all the support she and her family have received.

"To the beautiful humans who are sending us their prayers, love, and kindness during this time, we thank you," she wrote. "We are not able to reach out to you all individually as I'm sure you understand but please know we are thankful for people like you."

Chris Daughtry, 41, was on tour when news broke of Price's death, and he has since postponed a series of tour dates.

In a statement of his own, he wrote that he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by her loss.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he added.