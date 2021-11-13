Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Mourns Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah: 'I Love You Endlessly'

Deanna Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter Hannah was found dead in her Nashville home Friday by the Nashville Police Department, PEOPLE previously confirmed

Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna is mourning the loss of 25-year-old daughter Hannah.

On Saturday, Deanna, 48, penned a tribute to her late daughter, who was found dead in her Nashville home a day prior by the Nashville Police Department, as PEOPLE previously confirmed.

"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah," Deanna wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Hannah. "Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death," she added. "Our hearts are broken."

On his Instagram Story, Chris, 41, reshared his wife's post, adding four broken heart emojis.

Hannah, as well as her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna — who met in 2000 — also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.

A rep for the singer confirmed Hannah's death in a statement given to PEOPLE on Friday.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," the statement read. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time."

"Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing," the statement continued.

Chris and his band released their first album in November 2006 after the singer came in fourth place on the fifth season of American Idol. The Dearly Beloved, the band's sixth studio album, was released on Sept. 17 alongside the single "Lioness."

Prior to the tragedy, the band began touring earlier in November. The tour kicked off on Nov. 3 with a stop at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, before traveling to Providence, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; Niagara Falls, New York; and Syracuse, New York.