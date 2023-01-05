Chris Daughtry Says Watching 'Stranger Things' with His Wife Led Him to Cover Journey's 'Separate Ways'

Daughtry spoke about the song, a collaboration with Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, during an appearance on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

By
Published on January 5, 2023 06:15 PM

Chris Daughtry's latest single was inspired by an exciting Stranger Things viewing experience.

The musician spoke to Janine Rubenstein for the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast on Thursday about how watching the hit Netflix series with his wife Deanna inspired his brand-new cover of Journey's "Separate Ways" featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.

"I was watching the finale of Stranger Things, and they used 'Separate Ways' in this incredibly epic scene. It was so moving, and me and my wife were watching," said Daughtry, 43, of the cover, which was released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Journey's 1973 debut as a band. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the song we need to cover' — and, to my knowledge, I don't think anyone has put a version out."

eanna Daughtry (L) and recording artist Chris Daughtry attends FOX Golden Globe Awards Awards Party 2016 sponsored by American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Deanna and Chris Daughtry. Todd Williamson/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

He then spoke about how the Halestorm vocalist, 39, jumped on the track. "Lzzy and I had been talking for years about working together, and we have so much respect for each other as friends and artists," said the American Idol alum. "I called her and was like, 'Would you be interested?' And she was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's my go-to karaoke song.' It just felt like it was meant to happen."

The "Separate Ways" cover marks one of Daughtry's first singles to drop since the release of his last album, 2021's Dearly Beloved — his first-ever independent project, following the end of his years-long record deal with RCA. It was also a return to the rock-oriented sound fans first fell in love with upon the release of his self-titled 2006 debut record.

"It feels right, and it's so weird because I was away from it for so long that I kind of lost sense of my own artistic voice, in a way. I remember when I parted ways with RCA, and I was able to shut out everybody else's voice, all of a sudden I could hear my own," said the "Home" musician, noting that he began listening to rock artists like Alice In Chains and albums like Live's Throwing Copper once again. "I was like, 'Why am I not doing this?' It just became very clear — once I had no one to answer to — what I wanted to do."

Elsewhere during the episode, Daughtry spoke to his grief process following the deaths of both his mother, Sandra, and stepdaughter, Hannah Price, in 2021. (Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, the Daughtry family said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE at the time.)

Chris Daughtry
Chris Daughtry. Rebecca Sapp/Getty

According to the musician, the holiday season was difficult and took him and Deanna through "a rollercoaster of emotions," which they've chosen not to "hide" from their other children: 12-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, and Liam, 8. (Daughtry is also stepfather to Deanna's child Rosa, 24.)

"Some days we struggle, and that's life. We're vulnerable enough to not hide those emotions from them because it's a part of life, and it's something that we don't want to shelter them from," he said. "That's the best thing I've learned — to allow it and try not to beat yourself up with guilt for things you didn't say or didn't do, because you can't change that."

Daughtry is set to embark on a European tour in March, and information regarding tickets is available on the band's website.

Related Articles
Photo of Cindy BIRDSONG and Diana ROSS and SUPREMES and Mary WILSON; Group performing on stage L-R: Cindy Birdsong, Mary Wilson, Diana Ross (Photo by RB/Redferns); Sisters and musicians Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of the rock band "Heart" pose for a portrait session in September 1976 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates ***
Nirvana, The Supremes, Heart and More to Receive 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan
Icons Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More to Release New Single for '80 for Brady'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: SZA performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
SZA Says She's Embracing Her 'Bitch' Era: 'I'm Not a Bubblegum Sweetheart'
Takeoff and Quavo attend Listening Party on October 06, 2022 in New York City.
Quavo Releases Emotional New Song 'Without You' in Tribute to Late Fellow Migos Rapper Takeoff
Miley Cyrus Announces 8th Studio Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles
Rapper Theophilus London Found 'Safe and Well' After Going Missing
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Model Ashley Smithline Dismissed by Judge
Lizzo Gushes Over Sharing the Stage with SZA: 'I Could Cry Thinking About You Right Now'
Lizzo Gushes Over Sharing the Stage with 'Actual Sister' SZA: 'I Could Cry Thinking About You'
Miley Cyrus and Chloe Fineman
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Reveal Their VERY Recognizable New Year's Eve Understudies
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato Shares Photos with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: 'Wishing You All the Best'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli Shares Post About 'Perfect Timing' amid New Matthew Lawrence Romance
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of "The Whale" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City.
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
US singer/songwriter SZA performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
SZA Says the 'S—ty Experience' of Being Bullied as a Teen 'Made Me Who I Am'
Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell) wearing Gucci arrives at the 32nd Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards Gala honoring Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Overcoming 'Anger' Towards Herself: 'My Body Was Gaslighting Me'
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers Reveals That Her Father Has Died
Dionne Warwick attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dionne Warwick Reveals She and Dolly Parton Are Working on a 'Very Special' Gospel Duet Together